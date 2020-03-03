The IOC meets to discuss how the coronavirus can affect the Tokyo Games

Share it:

This Tuesday and Wednesday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meets in Lausanne to discuss whether the coronavirus is really a threat to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The president of the institution, Thomas Bach, was optimistic this Friday by stating that el "IOC is completely determined to successfully celebrate the Tokyo Games from July 24", and until August 9.

"The priority for the moment is to ensure that the classification processes (for the Games) are developed, ensuring the protection of the health of athletes"he added.

Another eminent member of the IOC, the Canadian Dick Pound, had told the AFP agency hours before that his institution does not plan to postpone or cancel the Games, while do not receive an indication in this regard from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Without offering a precise calendar, the former swimmer, oldest member of the IOC at 77added that "At any given time, whether it's two months or a month, someone will have to say 'Yes' or 'No'", about the dispute of the Games.

Athletes and national and international federations worry. Numerous qualifying tests for the Games planned in China, where the epidemic arose, have been postponed or relocated, as in South Korea.

Other events should be held in Japan before the Games and are already threatened, such as the 'test-events' of swimming, water polo and diving, organized by the International Swimming Federation (FINA). Artistic and rhythmic gymnastics tests, organized together with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) are scheduled from April 4 to 6 and could be held behind closed doors.

"Many federations are confusing", said the head of an international federation that prefers to remain anonymous.

"We have received information from the IOC regarding the health aspect, but not about the sport aspect", when numerous Olympic qualification tournaments must still be disputed.