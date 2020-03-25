The IOC 'mattress' before the possibility that there will be no Olympics

Share it:

It was one of the first decisions he made Jacques Rogge when he became president of the IOC in 2001: order a report detailing how much money the agency would need for, in case some Olympic Games not celebrated, survive four more years until the next.

That report commissioned by the Belgian surgeon, who replaced the Spanish IOC presidency Juan Antonio Samaranch, was presented in 2002 in Mexico before the IOC assembly: it was calculated then that 192 million dollars would be necessary. Today, after two decades of economic splendor in the Olympic Movement, that reserve reaches 897 million, in 2018 data, reports EFE.

The IOC Foundation is the "primary reserve of IOC funds" and its purpose is "to cover the operational expenses of the Committee during an Olympiad in which don't have an olympic games"

If the Tokyo Games are not finally contested in 2020, an option that the IOC will study for the next four weeks, the XXXII Olympiad (period of four years from the last edition) would be closed without Games.

When Rogge arranged for the possibility of a Games-Free Olympiad to be financially contemplated, the coffers of the Foundation they had 140 million, so the brand new president determined that another 52 would be transferred to achieve the proposed objective and be safe from any unforeseen events.

At that same meeting, the one who was the Committee's director of operations, Thierry Sprungerindicated that the IOC was willing to spend four to six million on one insurance premium for the Games, in exchange for a coverage of 200.

The influence of 9/11

But after the attacks of the 11 of September In 2001, insurers did not want to "cover terrorism or war cases" and, if they did, they reserved "the power to cancel the contract every 12 months," Sprunger said. The IOC had an offer for a insurance carrier that it would cover cases of terrorism or war, but that it tripled the original premium.

The IOC Executive announced this Sunday the opening of talks to study if the Games of Tokyo on the scheduled dates, from July 24, and otherwise to determine when they would be postponed to avoid the risks of the coronavirus pandemic. "The cancellation it's not on the agenda, "the IOC noted in a note.

But a possible postponement would also have important consequences for the economy of the Committee and its partners – national committees and federations – who live, basically and with some rare exception, on the funds distributed by the IOC after the Olympic Games. If these are delayed, the distribution of money also. And, therefore, the programs and scholarships for athletes. It would be necessary to throw away funds.

After the Rio Games 206 the IOC distributed $ 540 million to the national committees and the same amount to the international federations, weighted by importance.

The impression expressed by various people close to the Olympic movement is that the four-week period set by the IOC to make the decision on the Tokyo Games is, above all, "a deadline for renegotiate contracts and premiums"

IOC accounts

The last report published by the IOC on the state of its accounts corresponds to 2018, the year in which it entered 2,200 million dollars. The agency closed that year with assets of $ 4.1 billion, 2,300 of them in current assets.

According to that latest economic report, the fair value of the financial assets of the Olympic Foundation was $ 929.1 million in 2017 and $ 897 million in 2018. The IOC usually publishes the accounts for the previous year around June, for what the figures for 2019 are not yet known.

The provision of funds by the IOC to its Foundation is subject to strict conditions that expose them to the lowest possible risk. Between 80 and 100% must be in dollars and there can never be more than 70% in the same bank, among other restrictions.