'The Invisible Man' triumphs at the box office

As you all know, he was supposed to remake from 'The Mummy' that Universal performed in 2017 should have been the first movie of the 'Dark Universe', a universe that would resurrect all the classic monsters of the company in new (and modern) movies. The film, starring Tom Cruise, was not exactly a blockbuster and critical success, which put an end to this universe. Now, it seems that Universal has tried again with Leigh Whannell ('Upgrade') in front of a new version of 'The Invisible Man', in which Elisabeth Moss plays a woman persecuted by her former abusive boyfriend.

Blumhouse is behind this new version, which means that it has had a budget of about 10 million dollars at most, far from the 125 million 'The Mummy' had. Now, on its first weekend in cinemas around the world, we can already say that the film has been a most visible success, having collected 49 million worldwide (29 million in the United States and 20 million internationally). This indicates that, if all goes well, the movie may even raise 100 million, which could lead Universal to give the keys of his Dark Universe to Blumhouse to continue making monster movies at will.

Universal

If this is confirmed, Jason Blum could delight us with new stories of the Werewolf or Dracula, although he already told us that his favorite is Frankenstein. In addition, Whannell has just signed a two-year contract with Blumhouse, so we may see him making a new classic story soon, or even a new installment of 'The Invisible Man'.