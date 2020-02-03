Entertainment

'The Invisible Man', new Super Bowl trailer

February 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
The 2020 Super Bowl He has given us a great variety of trailers. Last night we could enjoy, among others, the new advance of 'A quiet place 2' and again footage of 'The invisible man'. The movie, starring Elizabeth Moss recently received the R rating, and seeing this new trailer, we can imagine why.

The movie focuses on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman trapped in a violent and controlling relationship with a rich and brilliant scientist. She escapes in the darkness of the night and disappears hidden, helped by her sister (Harriet Dyer), his childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when your abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves a generous portion of his great fortune, Cecilia suspects that his death was a hoax. Different mysterious coincidences become lethal, threatening the life of their loved ones, Cecilia's sanity begins to crumble as she desperately tries to prove that someone tries to hunt her.

Elizabeth Moss in The Invisible Man

Universal

With Moss, complete the cast of 'The Invisible Man' Oliver Jackson-Cohen ('The Curse of Hill House'), Aldis Hodge ('Hidden figures') and Storm Reid ('A fold in time', 'Euphoria'). Produced by Blumhouse Productions and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film is directed by Leigh whannell, which previously was in charge of giving us other titles like ‘Upgrade (Unlimited)’E 'Insidious: Chapter 3'.

The invisible man’Will premiere on February 28 in cinemas throughout Spain.

The invisible man

Universal

