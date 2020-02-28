         The invisible man: how the cinema has shown the only monster you can't see

Share it:

The Invisible Man has a new movie in theaters, one that updates its history, bringing it to the present and, at the same time, remaining true to its essence, officially constituted in the 1897 novel by Herbert George Wells. That is, a brilliant scientist and a little bit discover a revolutionary formula to become invisible. Experiment with her on her own organism and go crazy, a little because something was already unbalanced, and a little because she is aware of the almost unlimited power that invisibility can provide.

The myth of the mad scientist or mad doctor It was quite new when Wells wrote his novel: at the end of the 18th century, beginning of the 19th century, when horror literature focused on the Gothic genre, the supernatural always came from phenomena from beyond the grave and interactions with the hereafter. But it was precisely with the arrival of the Industrial Revolution when the changes (and terrors) that science could generate began to glimpse. One of the first mad doctors, in the early nineteenth century, but still embedded in gothic delusions, was Victor Frankenstein.





But the arrival of Queen Victoria in the second half of the 19th century to England and the industrial and technological leap that it brought with it excited the imagination of the authors. Some, like Herbert George Wells, bathed their fantasies of naive fascination with scientific advances, and Wells got carried away by the possibility of a science that would give us time travel ('The Time Machine'), that would give devastating weapons to an extraterrestrial invasion ('War of the Worlds'), that would lead to genetic experiments aberrant ('The island of Dr. Moreau') and that will generate advances as crazy as invisibility.

As you can see, this fascination was not exempt from a prudent terror about what could happen when science fell into bad hands, whether they were aliens, sociopaths or simply, people who played god. Griffin, the scientist who invents the invisibility formula and plans to initiate a "reign of terror" by spreading panic in the nation, is an icon of crazy science. Y as it has been updated in 2020, although bathing it in a more passionate madness, linked to male domination. To celebrate that the myth is still as relevant as the first day, we review some of the best adaptations of the novel, official or apocryphal.

A universal approach

James Whale's 'The Invisible Man' is still today one of the most remembered versions of the myth, and there are A clear culprit of this: the sensational special effects of John P. Fulton, John J. Mescall and Frank D. Williams. With ingenious mechanical effects (a hollow suit with ropes) and very sharp effects matte (the protagonist embedded in a black suit against a background of the same color, plus the subsequent overlap of that plane on one of the empty stage) visual findings were achieved as the memorable one striptease of the invisible man taking off his clothes and mocking the police.

Whale and his scriptwriter RC Sherriff were able to detect the most iconic elements of the novel (the invisible man embossed from head to toe, bandaged as if he had an accident, with raincoat and sunglasses, halfway between a modern spectrum and an exaggerated international spy) and remodeled others to make history more affordable to the general public. For example, Claude Rains (which can only be seen at the end, when Griffin's corpse becomes visible) He is a more empathetic character than in the novel, who is no longer a cold and insane sociopath, but has family and friends who care about their progressive descent into the depths of madness.

With a sense of humor very much of James Whale who had a unique sensibility for the fantastic (as he showed in his two 'Frankenstein') but at the same time He knew how to give his films a certain ironic distance, which certainly did not end well for Wells, who came to see the film. He thought that the film had turned his disturbing villain into a charade, to which Whale replied that he had no choice but to be credible, since the public would not have understood, to begin with, why on earth would anyone want to become invisible.

The success would lead Universal to retake the character, often with the official adaptation stamp of Wells, although moving away from Claude Rains Jack Griffin and often giving him a humorous tone. Especially interesting for his visual findings is 'The Invisible Man Returns', 1940, with Vincent Price embodying a relative of the original Jack Griffin. Price would be invisible again (only in voice) in the parody 'Abbott and Costello against the ghosts' (1948), already closing the cycle of the monsters of the Universal. Between one and the other, comedies such as the sympathetic 'The invisible woman' and another by Abbott and Costello, 'Abbott and Costello against the invisible man'.

Rememories of an invisible man

Until nothing less than in 1992 – that is, approximately half a century after all these adaptations half seriously, half jokingly, of 'The invisible man' – John Carpenter will resume the subject with his vindicable 'Memories of an invisible man', The myth went through a multitude of low-budget movies and varied comedies. There were no new official Wells adaptations, but the truth is that the iconic man with sunglasses and bandaged from head to toe of the Whale movie was reworked relentlessly. Some notorious cases?

'The incredible transparent man' (1960), for example, is nonsense of the series B titan Edgar G. Ulmer, shot at the same time as the even more bizarre 'Beyond the Time Barrier', and has a shamelessness and naivety very typical of its time that make it highly recoverable. A few years later, the cult classic of the Martian animation in stop-motion 'Mad Monster Party?' -with voices of, among others, Boris Karloff- included an invisible man Inside your monster cocktail.

Mad Monster Party?

Europe would not remain oblivious, to all this, to the (impossible) invisible shadow of the villain. Inspired by the fashionable German policeman then, 'The invisible claws of Doctor Mabuse' (1962) had a spy plot halfway between Bond and Fantomas. 'Orloff and the invisible man' was picantona and unprejudiced. And, finally, there is 'The invisible man' of the SUV Antonio Margheriti, where Dean Jones, whom you will remember perhaps from a lot of Disney family films of the time, makes a balance version of his kind American productions.

Speaking of Disney, his is 'I see you and I don't see you', with a very young Kurt Russell trying to recover a serum of invisibility in 1972, with the inevitable inevitable tangles and rigor. Although our favorite comedy on the subject is 'The son of the invisible man', a sketch of just three minutes inside the multi-parody film 'Amazon on the moon' which mimics the aesthetics of the classic James Whale of the Universal. In him, an invisible man who repeats point by point the entire striptease number … only that the serum of invisibility does not work, and he is the only one who believes that nobody sees it.

In 1992, and after a long production process that included the adaptation of a book by William Goldman that had little to do with the classical approach, and the dismissal of Ivan Reitman ('Ghostbusters') in permanent conflict with the star Chevy Chase -wishing to distance himself from the comedy roles that had given him fame-, John Carpenter landed on the project 'Memories of an invisible man'. A complicated film, failure of criticism and box office in his day that, however, over time has gained cult consideration.

And it is not for less: the classic, elegant style of Carpenter fits with the special effects of the Industrial Light & Magic, pioneers as were its contemporary 'Terminator 2' and 'Jurassic Park'. Carpenter injected a very peculiar melancholy to this story of an invisible man by accident pursued by the government to be used as a weapon, and Chevy Chase's congenital antipathy fits him like a glove. Irregular and very rare, it is worth recovering and enjoying the virtuosity of the effects at times like the rain outlining the silhouette of the protagonist, the floating hat or the makeup face, very influential in later films.

Wild invisibility

In this line of reformulations, but in a much more wild wave, it would arrive in the year 2000 'The man without a shadow', a great epic of a Paul Verhoeven who wanted to move away unsuccessfully from the science fiction genre in which he was pigeonholed. The box office failures of 'Starship Troopers' and, above all, 'Showgirls', forced him to accept a mediocre screenplay by Andrew W. Marlowe and gave him a unique shine. He did it by retaking the idea of ​​the invisible sociopath, wild and dangerous man.

And he accompanied the adventure with special effects at the same time, thanks to those who, far from the asepsis we had seen so far, with invisible men and women who simply vanished before our eyes, Verhoeven literally disintegrated Kevin Bacon. In the process of invisibility we would see its organs and anatomy dissolve little by little in the air, and the protagonist would lose his mind in a cynical and violent film that tries to answer the question: What would you do if you knew that nothing you did has consequences because they can't see you?

The man Without a shadow

Leaving aside something insignificant as the own and unknown sequel to 'The man without a shadow', starring a Christian Slater in low hours, or 'What is not seen (The Invisible)', a drama adaptation teen of myth, directed by a David S. Goyer even less inspired than in his superhero scripts, Verhoeven's film has been the last time (no) we have seen the creation of Wells on screen. What makes all the sense in the world, because the brutality and rethinking of the new version of Blumhouse, oriented almost to terror and thriller, drinks a lot of its approach.

It remains to be seen if the public is willing to give a definitive opportunity to a monster that has not found a concrete image precisely because its main characteristic is that it cannot have it. At the moment the previous criticisms and the expectation are remarkable. We will have to see (or not).