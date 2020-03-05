         'The Invisible Man': Elisabeth Moss and Leigh Whannell explain the surprises at the end of the movie

Share it:

With more than 50 million dollars Raised around the world in less than a week, 'The Invisible Man' has become one of the most profitable successes that the year will give. Blumhouse has done it again. Its 7 million budget will give more credit if it fits a factory that does not know what the failure is.

Gutting the invisible

Nothing can stop that creative torrent that is the house of the scares of Jason Blum. Not even the ruthless criticism of 'Fantasy Island' (idiot amusement I talked about here) can disheveled it. Your budgets recover practically the first day exhibition (possibly after the first pass, do not need many more), and Leigh Whannell's film has been no less.

From now on, VERY VISIBLE SPOILERS. The psychological horror film starring Elisabeth Moss is full of surprises and really unprecedented script twists, especially during its outcome. Cecilia, the character of Moss, finally unmasks the invisible man to discover that he is not his former partner but his brother. Police will then find the former prisoner in his basement, which would imply that his brother imprisoned his brother and tormented Cecilia.

Moss claimed after the premiere that his ex, Adrian, actually had control all the time. The film alludes to this during the outcome, when Adrian use the same expression that the invisible entity whispered to Cecilia at the beginning of the movie. As Moss explains, “The brother did what he did to help, but in spite of everything, Adrian orchestrated everything. He had the suit, he designed it. He chose to use it the way he did. I think his brother is another victim.

For his part, Whannell does not seem to be as convinced as his star about it, although he says he would never tell anyone how to interpret the film's twists. "I would never challenge someone's vision of a movie of mine. The public's job is find your own meaning. So I wouldn't want to answer those questions just because there really isn't a single correct answer. "

The other peak is the final scene between Cecilia and Adrian. She has hidden an invisibility suit in the bathroom, and at dinner with her ex she kills him by cutting her throat with a knife. Because Cecilia cannot be seen, security cameras pick up death as if it were suicide while she was in the bathroom. Moss refers to the tremendous scene as "The perfect place to finish the movie for Cecilia. "

"I don't think you can put a character through all that trauma and then don't make them have some redemption at the end, even if it's tough, "Moss tells USA Today." In the end you have to give that character a victory. You have to bring her back from that place and return her strength. You don't want to see this whole movie and then watch it die. That would be terrible! "

"Imagine if Bruce Willis dies at the end of 'Die Hard," Whannell adds. (Editor's note: this was the case in the book and in the original script). “Everyone would want to get their money back. Horror and thrillers allow you to experiment much more than in other genres. "