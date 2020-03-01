         'The invisible man' becomes the first big blockbuster for horror movies in 2020

Share it:

In Universal they were promised very happy with 'The Invisible Man' and had reason for it, since the film directed by Leigh Whannell has become the first great success of horror movies in 2020 by raising $ 29 million in the United States during its first weekend, also taking the number 1 of the North American box office.

In addition, 'The invisible man' has raised another 20 million dollars in the rest of the markets in which it has been released, so rubs the 50 million entered worldwide. Bearing in mind that his budget was just 7 million, it may surprise you that soon he will start talking about the sequel.

What has not achieved 'The invisible man' is to match the figures achieved by 'Let me out' just three years ago, because the film Jordan Peele got 33.2 million dollars in his debut and then become a phenomenon at the box office. We will have to see if the work led by Elisabeth Moss It also succeeds.

Also leader in Spain

At the moment there is no data on the collection of 'The invisible man' in Spain, but it is known that both Friday and Saturday was the highest grossing film in our country. On Friday beating 'The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords' and Saturday to 'Sonic: The Movie'.

Now surely Universal takes note of this in the face of the future of its monsters, since the launch of the Dark universe with 'The Mummy' it was a fiasco, but you can perfectly continue building from 'The invisible man' …