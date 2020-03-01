Entertainment

         'The invisible man' becomes the first big blockbuster for horror movies in 2020

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In Universal they were promised very happy with 'The Invisible Man' and had reason for it, since the film directed by Leigh Whannell has become the first great success of horror movies in 2020 by raising $ 29 million in the United States during its first weekend, also taking the number 1 of the North American box office.

In addition, 'The invisible man' has raised another 20 million dollars in the rest of the markets in which it has been released, so rubs the 50 million entered worldwide. Bearing in mind that his budget was just 7 million, it may surprise you that soon he will start talking about the sequel.


'The invisible man': from the 90's thriller to Polanski, 11 films to dissect the Blumhouse remake

What has not achieved 'The invisible man' is to match the figures achieved by 'Let me out' just three years ago, because the film Jordan Peele got 33.2 million dollars in his debut and then become a phenomenon at the box office. We will have to see if the work led by Elisabeth Moss It also succeeds.

READ:           Pedro Almodóvar will shoot in English his two new projects: 'The human voice' and 'Manual for cleaning women'

Also leader in Spain

At the moment there is no data on the collection of 'The invisible man' in Spain, but it is known that both Friday and Saturday was the highest grossing film in our country. On Friday beating 'The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords' and Saturday to 'Sonic: The Movie'.

Now surely Universal takes note of this in the face of the future of its monsters, since the launch of the Dark universe with 'The Mummy' it was a fiasco, but you can perfectly continue building from 'The invisible man' …

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.