'The invisible man' and what you should see before seeing it

'The invisible man' is about to reach our cinemas with Elizabeth Moss in her eternal role as a sufferer. Before it happens, we wanted to tell you about two movies to which this new revision of the classic Universal monster owes much. Take note, check them out, and then go to theaters to enjoy the new Leigh Whannell movie.

'The body'

Based on the real case of Doris Bither, this woman claimed to be attacked, and having been raped, by a spirit. His story was taken to the cinema by Sidney J. Furie ('Superman IV: in search of peace') that showed us in 'The Entity' the story of a single mother (Barbar Hershey) persecuted and raped by a demonic being. After this, the woman comes to the aid of a psychiatrist (Ron Silver), but he believes that everything is in his head …

'House arrest'

A similar case we see in this wild tape, in which we know Marnie Watson (Famke Janssen) a woman who is released from jail on probation. She had been convicted of killing her husband, a violent New York policeman who had mistreated her for years. Now must remain one year under house arrest With an electronic locator attached to your ankle. Her husband's former partner submits her to strict surveillance, hoping she will violate the sentence and return to prison. The worst is her husband has become a ghost that lives in the house and he wants revenge on her anyway.

A case similar to these two we will see in 'The Invisible Man', a film that focuses on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman trapped in a violent and controlling relationship with a rich and brilliant scientist. She escapes in the darkness of the night and disappears hidden, helped by her sister (Harriet Dyer), his childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when your abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves a generous portion of his great fortune, Cecilia suspects that his death was a hoax. Different mysterious coincidences become lethal, threatening the life of their loved ones, Cecilia's sanity begins to crumble as she desperately tries to prove that someone tries to hunt her.

With Moss, complete the cast of 'The Invisible Man' Oliver Jackson-Cohen ('The Curse of Hill House'), Aldis Hodge ('Hidden figures') and Storm Reid ('A fold in time', 'Euphoria'). Produced by Blumhouse Productions and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film is directed by Leigh whannell, which previously was in charge of giving us other titles like ‘Upgrade (Unlimited)’E 'Insidious: Chapter 3'.

‘The invisible man’Will premiere on February 28 in cinemas throughout Spain.