The Invisible Man and his IMAX Poster

New poster for the IMAX format of ‘The invisible man’, The new adaptation of the novel of H.G. Wells in which a man who has managed to become invisible succumbs to discover the worst of the human being.

With 'The invisible man’(James Whale, 1933) of the Universal as the first cultural reference installed in the collective imagination, the story has had different approaches and approaches. That approach gave rise to not a few sequels and, after the golden age of the producer's terror, other titles took advantage of Wells's idea in one way or another, including ‘Abbott and Costello against the invisible man’(Charles Lamont, 1951),‘Memories of an invisible man’(John Carpenter, 1992) and‘The man Without a shadow’(Paul Verhoeven, 2000).

This new ‘The invisible man’Has Leigh whannell to the address, regular partner of James Wan and director of ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’(2015) and‘Upgrade (Unlimited)’(2018).

Oliver Jackson-Cohen (‘The curse of Hill House’) has been the actor chosen to embody the character of the title but, despite the secrecy of the project, we already knew that the real protagonist will be his partner in fiction, which has given life Elisabeth Moss (‘Mad Men’, ‘The handmaid's story’).

"The reason I wanted to do it is because I really felt that it was a really feminist story about female empowerment with a kind of victim that had to overcome something”, The actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know what I can tell about the project. I am not the invisible man, but there is an invisible man"

"Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) is trapped in a controlling and violent relationship with a brilliant and rich scientist”, Indicates the official synopsis. "One night he decides to escape and hide with the help of his sister (Harriet Dyer), A childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). After his escape, Cecilia learns that her aggressive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) He has committed suicide and left him a large part of his enormous fortune. But she suspects that his death is a trick and shortly after receiving the inheritance a series of unusual and lethal coincidences begin to take place. Cecilia tries desperately to prove that someone apparently invisible is chasing her, while her mental health suffers more and more"

‘The invisible man’Will premiere on February 28 in Spain.