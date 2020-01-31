         'The invisible line': trailer and release date of the Movistar + series about the origins of ETA

Share it:

Movistar + has announced the premiere of one of the most anticipated Spanish series of 2020: 'The invisible line', drama of six episodes directed by Mariano Barroso in which they enter the origins of the terrorist band ETA and the line they crossed with their first fatality.

Thus, the series will premiere complete the Friday, April 17, thus anticipating the long-awaited adaptation of 'Homeland' that HBO Spain is preparing (and which opens in May). Together with the premiere date, we have been able to see his first full trailer:

Àlex Monner leads the cast as the leader of ETA Txabi Etxebarrieta, responsible for this first murder of the terrorist organization: that of the Galician civil guard José Antonio Pardines. Shortly after, the Etarra would be dejected, a fact that would lead to an escalation of revenge by his companions (Anna Castillo and Patrick Criado).

Michel Gaztambide and Alejandro Hernández, regular collaborators of Barroso, are responsible for writing the series, inspired by an original idea by Abegl García Roure. Emilio Palacios, Joan Amargós, Aia Kruse, Xoan Forneas, María Morales, Alba Loureiro, Amaia Lizarralde and Josean Begoetxea complete the cast.