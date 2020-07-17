The intimacy of Marcelo Bielsa in England and the secrets of his success with Leeds United

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marcelo Bielsa with his mate, books and notes with analysis in the training camp of Leeds United (@LUFC)

It was not on the court but thanks to a favorable result from one of his pursuers. In quarantine, without the heat of its fans, the feat also has the same value. Leeds United promoted to the Premier League and Marcelo Bielsa was received as an idol in the city.

"If they don't accept what we are going to do, they can go do something else". Bielsa's strict sentence addressed to the Leeds team when he appeared in mid-2018 and began his campaign to return him to the Premier was a free sample of his personality and the demands that he would demand in the short, medium and long term.

The rigor was felt from the first preseason, when the physical works were completely modified with respect to those commissioned by previous coaches (the Danish Thomas Christiansen and the English Paul Heckingbottom). From two to three hours of work the footballers went on to rehearse doubles and up to triple 12-hour shifts, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on the Thorp Arch campus.

Bielsa did not directly assemble the concentration there as he had done in the Lille de France but made sure that his managers had all the possible comforts for rest between tasks: beds, recreation area with pool table, Play Station and other entertainment and swimming pool. As for the personal, an office was set up with a cot, kitchen and television to retrace most of the day.

Some painted in Leeds are in Spanish since the arrival of Bielsa

For the British media, he was a mysterious and even somewhat unknown figure until then. It was quickly disclosed that he would receive a millionaire salary but the Rosario surprised more than one when he preferred to rent a modest house in Wheterby, a town of 20,000 inhabitants located on the outskirts of Leeds, before staying at the luxurious five-star hotel Rudding Park where he recently stayed. The passivity of this town known for having a racecourse has probably resembled that of Maximum Peace, Santa Fe, where the Crazy He owns a house in which he rests when he is in Argentina.

Quickly their own and those of others, they adopted their simplicity with sympathy, away from the impressions and prejudices that they might have had due to their reputation as dry and distant type. Often fans of the area came across him in the streets of Wetherby, where he usually shops in Morrisons or Sainsbury's supermarkets, meets with members of his technical staff at the Costa Coffee, tries some dishes from the Italian restaurant Sant Angelo or break the diet at Cooplands Bakery. He puts his ear to some comment and word of encouragement and lends himself to a selfie when he joins with his 5 kilometer walks the walk from home to the Thorp Arch complex. That physical exercise works as therapy.

The first meeting in Buenos Aires between Leeds emissaries (CEO Angus Kinnear and sports director Víctor Orta) lasted 12 hours to convince him to take the reins. The majority shareholder of the club, the Italian Andrea Radrizzani, revealed that his choice was not only for sports and strategy but also to revolutionize the site: “He fit perfectly into the team and the city. He became an icon and he did very well. I wanted him because we needed a leader to change the culture of the club and he did it in one year. ”

The Argentine is considered the highest standard of the club after the promotion to the Premier League

Players who the fans thought were lost, Bielsa recovered them and squeezed to the maximum. From the first official game the energy of the fans, soccer players and managers was completely renewed. Elland Road he adopted the character immediately with chants, painted on the streets and even full support when he was the protagonist of the scandal of the Spygate, when it was discovered that he was sending an assistant to spy on the training of his future rivals. Even famous comedian Micky Perr, a white sympathizer, reversed the song. Bohemian Rapsody Queen's honor. It was one of the crazy things that surrounded him.

The other turning point since he arrived in Leeds and generated controversy was in one of the last games of last season, when his team scored a goal with an opponent player lying on the ground and Marcelo indicated to his men to let themselves be done. 1-1 to give an example of Fair Play.

The dream of promotion in 2018/2019 was shattered by Frank Lampard's unexpected loss to Derby County in the Playoffs semifinals. When many announced that this would be the end of the Bielsa era in Leeds due to the physical and mental wear it had caused on the campus, Radrizzani convinced him to continue and the parties confirmed the renewal. "I think we all deserve another chance, we can not leave this halfway," said the Italian. Orta, who is responsible for choosing him as DT, summarized how much he values ​​him in one sentence: “I fully trust his ideas and methodology; He is the smartest man I have ever met and not only when it comes to football"

A regular image: Bielsa's selfie with a fan at the supermarket

This brilliant campaign carried out in one of the most extensive championships in the world of football (in the English Championship 24 teams participate and to ascend you have to play between 46 and 49 matches) contradicts what many detractors always reproached Bielsa for: the overload of efforts, the mental fire of its clients and the subsequent release of the campus. The referents committed to the technician who maintained the base of the previous year to transform Leeds into a protagonist from start to finish. And unlike 2019, in the final stretch it failed little and nothing.

Now him Crazy and Leeds will have the enormous challenge of competing against the powerful of the Premier League. The economic injection of the promotion will mean a lot to rearm a squad that will need reinforcements of category to stand up to Manchester City by Josep Guardiola, Liverpool by Jürgen Klopp or Tottenham by José Mourinho. But the Bielsa revolution is at its peak and behind it has a people that supports and endorses it.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC :

The Spygate, a song by Queen and the Fair Play scandal: Bielsa's 10 crazy things since her arrival in Leeds

The impressive figure that Bielsa will win Leeds United if he gets promoted to the Premier League

Bielsa's relief in the end and his response when asked if he already felt in the Premier