The interview with Blitz Bazawule, director and visual artist of Black is King

From Africa to the rest of the world, to the stars and the universe, to return to the earthly roots that bind every human being. There is a powerful musical score that binds us, and that's what Beyoncé blows up with Black is King, available on Disney+. An enveloping visual album, which lifts African history towards otherworldly spirals to make it known to everyone, through an extremely contemporary pop mantle. But who directed the orchestra so that everything flowed perfectly? His name is Blitz Bazawule, aka Blitz the Ambassador. Musician, director, screenwriter and visual artist, called to connect all the individual aspects of the film, so that Beyoncé's video clips became a single and universal story, capable of delivering a empowerment unforgettable.

We had a chat with him since his debut The Burial of Kojo on Netflix up to the gigantic work done for Black is King.

Connect all the pieces with Beyoncé

D: Let's start by talking about Black is King: how was your experience on set?

R: It was amazing. I had the privilege of directing mainly the narrative parts, shooting two weeks in Johannesburg in South Africa and then finishing the work in Los Angeles with Beyoncé.

Q: Was it difficult working with so many artists and having to balance all the elements?

R: Yes and no. Fortunately, I arrived at a time when part of the work had already begun, and my responsibility was to find both a visual and narrative thread. So I was in touch with everyone, talking and confronting each other to fit their idea into the overall narrative, so that it intersected perfectly. If you want, I have mainly directed traffic (laughs, ed).

D: What it's like to work with Beyoncé? How does he behave on set?

R: It is amazing, extremely collaborative, open to everything: different ideas, thoughts and ways of doing things. And it's like a ship captain who knows exactly where he is going and how to stay on course. This was very important to me, it helped me a lot.

Magical realism

D: How much has your artistic background influenced in the making of Black is King?

R: In an incalculable way. I am a musician, I spent ten years on tour around the world, and I also directed some video clips. That background helped me a lot, because I'm also a visual artist and a painter, so knowing how certain colors and certain palettes would work together was amazing.

On top of that, my main medium in film is magical realism, and through that I would really bring together every element of the film. I feel I have been very lucky, very few works have been able to connect all my passions and the elements in which I already had experience.

D: Magic realism comes from your first film, The Burial of Kojo. What it brought from the feature debut in Black is King?

R: It was kind of like the same idea. It starts with a little boy looking for something (just what it is The Burial of Kojo), is Black is King it's almost the same.

The first two acts are in fact about a little boy who is looking for himself, and it was easy enough to transfer him from my first film.

The other element was knowing that Africa in many people's minds is not a "high" or "elevated" place, and this was something we really wanted to get into: to be able to take the part to the next level. natural and supernatural, which we in Africa see, but which the rest of the world often does not.

With Black is King it was very similar: the levitation scenes, which were epic, help to show the African continent in a completely different light.

D: So his idea was just to be able to bring magical realism inside a mammoth work like Black is King.

R: Exactly. In a way, I think that's exactly why I was chosen. It is also the magic of discovering how seven different directors, with as many styles and visions, come together, because in the end everything must result in a coherent project. Magic had to be the voice that connected us all, we managed to slip in individually so that my job was to create a sort of common visual language in which everyone could enter and exit.

From the visual album to the film

D: Looking at Black is King you can feel the great work of connection, almost as if the boundaries between visual album and actual film become blurred.

R: This was just what Beyoncé wanted. One of my first tasks was the storyboard. I drew over 250 frames, so that we could all see every single element, and what was still missing, in order to understand what to shoot and how to connect each part.

I think that's what I brought to the project: being able to see it from a single continuum to make general decisions.

And it wasn't easy with a production as big as a mammoth: making sure everything sounded perfect was the biggest challenge, and I'm happy we managed to do it.

D: Indeed in the narrative parts you don't hear a gap between one video clip and another, one perceives that history proceeds.

R: That's right. For some music videos that had already been made, I shot parts that let the characters flow into the video clips.

For example: for "The Way Back" we knew we had to shoot extra material to be able to connect the little boy's journey a little better, or for a video like "Keys to the Kingdom" the wedding scene.



Beyoncé was adamant about that: we had to shoot on the African continent, so I really had to find a common ground in this incredible cast and this huge production.

And seeing it flow so well is a crazy joy, especially when I think I had to sit down for a whole day to mentally process the greatness of what was in front of me. It was as if we were all in the same room together, but some directors I haven't even met in person yet (laughs, ed) to really understand the greatness of the work.

Q: In fact, I guess it was difficult to work with such distant people, maybe with very different visions and styles.

R: Definitely, especially for those who were still shooting.

I was in contact with everyone, and we were discussing precisely the elements of connection that allowed their vision to connect with mine: I explained that it was better to use this color or this type of lighting, because I had imagined the ending.

So when they were shooting I asked for a very precise visual mood, so that it could flow well with everything else and with Beyoncé's idea.

Fatigue and reward, world and Africa

Q: What were the more complex moments on set?

R: Definitely the levitation scene. That was a very intense day in terms of production, also because we then had to shoot in Los Angeles to create the final version.

There have been tough days. In South Africa for example we had a heat wave, so we worked in very high temperatures and had to stop often, shooting very early in the morning or late in the evening.

But these are precisely the conditions for creating something like Black is King.

D: And did you know that the reward, also in the message, it would have been huge.

R: Yes, because we were certain of the vision, that he had to live in Africa, focusing on a specific cultural group. And above all it was Beyoncé, she would go around the world.

My work was also this: no matter where the film was going to go, it was important that it return to this specific Zulu tribe that somehow becomes our center. Beyoncé was crystal clear about this: wherever we go, you have to go home.

D: In fact it is something that is perceived by watching the film: it arrives everywhere, while maintaining the roots.

R: It is exactly that. And in a way it reflects the message of the album and de The Lion King: the journey becomes the story itself. You have to try to find your way home, always.

Everything is circular, just like the circle of life in the film. Even some location choices on a subliminal level maintain this spherical and concentric idea, like the levitation itself that occurs in that manner.

One of my contributions was in fact to elevate the narrative, because we knew we wanted to evoke a sort of cosmological and celestial idea.

So I talked about the Dogon tribe to Beyoncé, which had already traced interplanetary and star movements many years ago. She was delighted with the idea, as it was a great way to incorporate our narrative.



Many people are not in fact culturally close to Africa, but we all live under the stars, we understand them, and we used that to connect the public.

This is how the Dogon masks are seen when Beyoncé dances with them: all very specific exactly as she wanted.

D: E. watching Black is King you all feel part of the same world, even if we are culturally and geographically distant.

R: This was our goal, the reason why I was chosen. Uplift Africa and bring it to the rest of the world. It's great to see how the positive response was so universal: I'm really proud of it.