The "Interspecies Reviewers case" also reaches criticism and the opinions are divided into two

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
On the net there is no talk of anything else lately, as the chaos resulting from the cancellation of Interspecies Reviewers in numerous streaming portals has generated a strong controversy by that slice of fans who was following the animated series regularly and without indignation.

The controversy started when Funimation, following public complaints, was forced to remove Interspecies Reviewers a because of "too much" content, conveyed above all by the lack of a filter to hide these certain titles from minors. In addition, other streaming portals were soon added to the same conduct as well as a Japanese television station that further fueled the discontent on the part of that community that was following the production regularly.

There BPO, an acronym for Broadcasting Ethics and Program Improvement Organization, had severely criticized the animated series, to the point of being very close to cancellation, especially for the negative influence on young people. A part of the criticism, in response to the BPO, reproached the association for that the anime was distributed around half past one in the morning and therefore to an hour slot away from a younger audience. In particular, in a historical period where streaming is a mass phenomenon, it has been emphasized that censoring a work at this level is a slap in the face of freedom of expression.

And which side are you on? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment below.

