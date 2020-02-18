The Internship: Las Cumbres names part of its distribution

Share it:

Earlier this year, many were surprised to announce that Amazon Prime Video would be home to a restart of The Internship, a series that marked the adolescence of many people in our country and will return to television with The Internship: The Summits.

Some of the young actors with the greatest reputation in Spain were part of the main cast of this series and now it is up to another generation to have their chance with this return.

Disturbing atmospheres, mystery, thriller and higher doses of terror will be some of the fundamental ingredients of El Internado: Las Cumbres. The story will take place in a school located next to an old monastery, in an inaccessible place between the mountains, isolated from the world. The students are rebellious and problematic kids who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that remain in force and that will immerse you in thrilling and terrifying adventures.

Today the first names of the series cast have been announced. They are there Asia Ortega, Albert Salazar and Daniel Arias as students On the other hand we have Natalia Dicenta and Ramiro Blas as confirmed for the distribution of adults.

This work of Atresmedia Studios and The Mediapro Studio will try to keep intact the essence of the original series, which managed to last on the air a total of seven seasons that were broadcast in a record time of three years.

At the time the series could be seen in full on Netflix and has now been withdrawn although it still appears in its database. Where you can see the entire original series is on Amazon Prime Video, who now have the rights for the new season that also serves as a restart of the original idea.