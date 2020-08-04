The international figure that Diego Maradona called to join Gimnasia La Plata

Share it:

Diego moved 20 minutes from Estancia Chica, the venue where the club trains, to be closer (EFE / Demian Alday)

Diego Maradona a goal was set after renewing his contract with La Plata Gymnastics for another 18 months: take the Wolf to an International Cup. Behind that dream, which he transmitted to the leaders in the last virtual meeting that he had with them, outlines the campus that will face the express tournament that the Professional Football League will organize here in late 2020, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On that train, the first thing he did with his coaching staff, led by Sebastián Méndez, was request the continuity of three of the references: Lucas Licht, Paolo Goltz and Fatura Broun. The first two agreed to continue side by side with the Ten. The goalkeeper, meanwhile, did not reach an economic agreement. However, the 59-year-old star calls him daily by phone to convince him. "Today the negotiation is distant," warned Christian Bragarnik, the representative who brought Diego to the Tripero.

In dialogue with Fox Sports Radio, the businessman revealed that not only Broun Maradona calls insistently. The former hitch of the Argentine team tries to seduce an international figure to incorporate him into the team he leads.

"Reinforcements are being seen and Diego spoke with Christian Cueva. He is trying to convince him and then see him with the representatives ”Bragarnik confessed. The 28-year-old fantasy artist has been sought out by Argentine soccer on more than one occasion. He knew how to sound in Independiente, San Lorenzo and Estudiantes, the Wolf's classic rival. Right now he has the pass in his possession: on June 5 he announced the end of his link with Mexico's Pachuca, a club he had arrived just six months earlier.

Cueva, in training with the Peru team (EFE / Paulo Whitaker / Archive)



The Peruvian, with a past at San Martín University, César Vallejo and Alianza Lima in his country, and Unión Española de Chile, Rayo Vallecano from Spain, Toluca, San Pablo, Santos and Krasnodar from Russia (who paid eight million euros for his pass ) listen to offers. And Diego tried to sweeten his ear.

Cuevita He is one of the great figures of the Peru team that Ricardo Gareca directs, Maradona's former partner in Albiceleste. With the national team of his country he played the 2018 World Cup in Russia and three Copa América (2015, 2016 and 2019, in which he reached the final).

It is not the only name that Diego has in the folder. In recent days, the defender also rang Jonathan Bottinelli to join Gymnastics. The former River and San Lorenzo defender, 35, have not yet renewed a contract with Unión de Santa Fe. And he was Gallego Méndez's teammate in the Cyclone (together they were Clausura 2007 champions).

And Ronaldinho, who in recent hours has gained strength from rumor? Maradona appreciates this, to the point of having publicly supported him when he was detained in Paraguay for entering the country with false documentation. Today in house arrest in a luxurious hotel in the center of Asunción, the Brazilian has expectations of being released throughout the month. However, from the environment of the star they assure that there is nothing concrete. While, ESPN He published that Dinho would go to live in Barcelona once the judicial problem was overcome.

