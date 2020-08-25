The intern in Barcelona broke out: they say that Luis Suárez rebelled against Koeman and would seek to continue at the club

Share it:

Luis Suárez and Ronald Koeman, the brand new Barcelona coach

That he Barcelona has entered boiling from the historic 8-2 received against Bayern Munich for the Champions League nobody can ignore it. However, the latest news has added a new chapter that if confirmed will unleash a strong intern in the locker room of the first team.

So far, the novelty has focused on Ronald Koeman faces a major cleanup on campus and this got all the attention. Above all because the first of the “sacred cows” that the DT will sacrifice is one of the referents of the team and Close friend of Lionel Messi: neither more nor less than Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan integrates the list together with Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti are among the first footballers who will not be part of the new coach’s project. In the last hours there was speculation with Jordi Alba, another friend of Messi, but the side will finally be taken into account, along with Gerard Piqué.

The future in Barcelona of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez hangs by a thread (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

Apart from it, a new news warmed the atmosphere even more of Barcelona and is that Luis Suárez would have rebelled against Ronald Koeman and would seek to continue in the club. From Spain, they affirm that the forward’s lawyer has already let the leadership know who will fight for a place. Even if behind the Uruguayan’s position there would be an important economic reason.

According to the program The beach bar, Luis Suárez will stick to what was signed to fulfill the year of his contract that remains (with an option for one more) with the culé team. This new problem in the institution is that the Uruguayan forward will not resign the 17 million euros net that correspond to him to receive for the pending season.

Luis Suárez stood before Koeman and announced that he will not leave Barcelona

“If now I have to gamble my money, I say Luis Suárez does not leave Barcelona. More than anything because Luis Suárez and his lawyer, who have been talking to Barça for a long time today, They have already told him that they are not leaving. Luis has more than one year of contract and I did not know. I swear to you, I just found out now, “said one of the panelists of the Spanish program.

“I think I have asked 17 times to confirm the amount and 17 times they have told me that Luis Suárez has a contract of 17 million net with Barça, nor Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) charge that. Net! ”, continued the journalist, who closed: “Imagine that you and I collect 17 million net at Barça and a certain Ronald Koeman arrives today for us to leave. Hahahaha where? Give me the money here, tell me how you’re going to do it and we’ll talk ”.

The newspaper Sport affirmed in the last hours that Barcelona would facilitate the departure of Luis Suárez and that would not put obstacles. In fact, he would agree to pay a percentage of the forward’s tab and let him negotiate freely with any team he wanted to call on. However, The gunman, who has a contract until June 30, 2021, plus an optional one in the case of completing a certain number of matches, He does not see it that way and his lawyers have already let the Barcelona team know the financial issue.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, great partners of Barcelona (EFE / JuanJo Martín)

The forward (32), on the other hand, arrived at Barcelona in 2014 from Liverpool after the transfer was made effective in exchange for 80 million euros. In a short time he managed to adapt to the campus and form a strong friendship with the flea, with whom He also starred in a fearsome duo in attack.

The Uruguayan made history in the institution to such an extent that he became a benchmark in the Barça attack, being the third top scorer in the club’s history with 198 goals behind Lionel Messi (704) and César Rodríguez (232). Within the Catalan institution he also won 13 titles: four Leagues, one Champions League, four King’s Cups, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cups.

“There is talk of some names that the president gave, of changes that can be made, but nobody told me they want to do without me; If this is the desire of the club, it would be nice if the person in charge that you choose speaks directly to me ”, Luis Suárez pointed out days ago in an interview with The country.

