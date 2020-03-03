The intensity of Eder Sarabia on the bench: "He does nothing to do …"

Real Madrid took a major blow this Sunday night in LaLiga by winning 2-0 at the Barcelona Football Club and regaining the lead by beating the culé team by one point, which, thanks to this victory, will also have won the golverage .

Obviously a Classic is always an important match and the tension in the benches is not the same as in other matches. This was the first for Quique Setién and Eder Sarabia and the second coach of Barcelona proved to have character and a lot of nerve during the match.

Movistar's cameras captured some of the messages that Setién and Sarabia sent to their players during the match, with the second coach being the mostncisive and critical showed up with the players.