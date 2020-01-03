         The intense trailer of 'ZeroZeroZero' presents the new series of those responsible for 'Gomorra'

Share it:

Throughout 2020, a multitude of series will be released that will give much to talk about and I have no doubt that one of them will be 'ZeroZeroZero'. This is the new television adaptation of one of the books of Roberto Saviano, the same author behind the acclaimed 'Gomorra', which now presents its intense trailer.

'ZeroZeroZero' tells the different stages through which a shipment of cocaine passes, beginning with the moment in which Italian criminals buy it until it is delivered. That has led to the filming of the series has taken place in six different countries and that scenes have been recorded both in Spanish and in English, Italian, French, Italian, Arabic and Wolof.

A lot of talent behind and in front of the cameras

The development of the series has been carried out by Leonardo Fasoli, Mauricio Katz and Stefano Sollima. The latter disengaged at the time of 'Gomorra' to perform 'Sicario: The soldier's day' and here he is also responsible for directing the first two episodes. The remaining six are divided equally by Pablo Trapero -'The clan'- and Janus Metz -'Borg McEnroe'-.

For its part, Andrew Riseborough, which we can currently see in the esteemed 'The curse', Dane DeHaan, Gabriel ByrneHarold Torres, Giuseppe De Domenico, Francesco Colella and Tchéky Karyo lead the cast.

The premiere of 'ZeroZeroZero' will take place in a date still to be specified in 2020, but its first two episodes were already presented exclusively during the last Venice Festival. In Spain it will come from the hand of Amazon Prime, although in other countries it will also be seen on Sky or Canal +, since it is a co-production between the three companies.