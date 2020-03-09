Entertainment

         The intense trailer of 'Greyhound' features Tom Hanks fighting Nazi submarines

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Tom Hanks They were already spent on the high seas in the remarkable 'Captain Phillips', but it seems that he did not have enough, since he now stars in the war drama 'Greyhound' who has finally presented his intense trailer.

In 'Greyhound' we will travel to 1942, in full World War II, to meet a captain of the US navy with little experience who has to lead a convoy made up of 37 allied ships. The mission is further complicated when they begin to be attacked by German submarines in the North Atlantic.

Written by Hanks himself


The five best interpretations of Tom Hanks

'Greyhound' part of a novel written by C. S. Forester, also author of the book that gave rise to 'The Queen of Africa', in 1955 that Hanks himself has taken care of adapting for the occasion. Of course, after the cameras he has preferred to give the reins to Aaron Schneider, who has not directed any film since 2009, the premiere year of 'The last big day'.

Together with Hanks, who will soon premiere in Spain 'An extraordinary friend' – for which he became nominated for the Oscar for best supporting actor -, we will see Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Rob morgan or Manuel García-Rulfo.

At the moment there is no date for the premiere in Spain of 'Greyhound', but Sony is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States next June 12. We hope that the European Football Championship does not cause its launch in our country to be delayed too much.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

