The Inouye telescope captures the best image of the Sun to date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This image that looks like a paste of melted caramel popcorn is actually the best look that humanity has been able to take in history at Sun thanks to the Daniel K. Inouye telescope, located in Maui (Hawaii).

This has been possible thanks to the joint work of organizations such as the NSO, AURA and the NSF, who have been working on the construction of Inouye, the most powerful solar telescope in the world, opened yesterday with these impressive images taken in September last year .

The NSF's Inouye Solar Telescope provides unprecedented close-ups of the sun’s surface, but ultimately it will measure the sun’s corona – no total solar eclipse required. 😎 More: https://t.co/UsOrXJHaY1 # SolarVision2020 pic.twitter.com/DO0vf9ZzKC – National Science Foundation (@NSF) January 29, 2020

"In March 1989, astronomers could only see a vast cloud of particles charged with electricity and magnetic fields erupting from the sun that eventually reached Earth's magnetic fields"says the document published by the NSF."That was more than three decades ago and still the Sun – our closest star – remains mysterious and chaotic as always".

In the videos shown in the article you can see sections of the star where the plasma comes to the surface to descend again producing a hypnotic effect.

The construction of this telescope can be vital to properly understand how the most important star for humanity works, the one that made life possible on our planet and keeps us alive today.

This telescope has been built with a view to combating the heat to which telescopes desasaplanded to observe the sun are subjected. Several pools full of ice are necessary to cool the device so that it can observe in greater detail and for longer than the rest of buildings with the same objective.