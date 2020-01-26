Entertainment

The inns of the Goya attendees for the Academy

January 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
Papo Waisman

I could not miss. Attendees at the 34th edition of the Goya Awards have gone through the set set by the Film Academy itself. Papo Waisman has been in charge of portraying them in black and white. Do not miss it.

one

Silvia Abril and Andreu Buenafuente

9

Carla Simón and Arantxa Etxevarria

12

Nata Moreno and Ara Malikian, Best Documentary Award

14

Julieta Serrano with her Goya

fifteen

The daughters of Pepa Flores, María, Tamara and Celia

18

The creators of 'Buñuel in the labyrinth …', Best Animated Film

19

Ernesto Sevilla and Joaquín Reyes

22

Emilio Buale and Clara Lago

2. 3

Ester Expósito and Pepon Nieto

24

Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar

26

Mariano Barroso, director of the Academy

29

Ángeles González Sinde and Bob Pop, deliverables of the Goya for Best Original Screenplay

30

Mauro Herce, Best Cinematographer for 'What Burns'

32

Vanesa Lorenzo and Carles Puyol, also at the film festival

33

Tamar Novas and Fernando Tejero gave the prize to Enric Auquer

3. 4

Enric Auquer, Best Actor Revelation

35

Pablo Alborán performed at the gala

36

Almodóvar and his Goya for Best Original Screenplay

38

Benito Zambrano among the Remón brothers, winners of the Best Adapted Screenplay

Four. Five

Anna Castillo and Eva Llorach

46

Belén Rueda and Ramón Barea

52

The designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo

