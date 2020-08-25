The Initiative between Jedi Fallen Order, Marvel’s Avengers, TLOU 2: other illustrious hires

Share it:

Still a mystery about the exact nature of the game in development at The Initiative, a software house part of the Xbox Game Studios. What is certain, however, is that the team is constantly looking for talent.

In fact, an already significant recruitment campaign by the team management continues, which brings well 16 new professionals to be part of the team. A from them welcome you to The Initiative is Darrell Galagher, head of the studio, from his profile pages LinedIn. The profile of the personalities involved is remarkable, of which we provide you with some brief information below:

Justin perez : Senior System Desinger, previously worked on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Mass Effect Andromeda;

: Senior System Desinger, previously worked on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Mass Effect Andromeda; Daniel Steamer : Lead Technical Desinger, con esperienza in Crystal Dynamics;

: Lead Technical Desinger, con esperienza in Crystal Dynamics; Francisco Aisa Garcia : Senior Gameplay Engineer, con esperienza in Naughty Dog e Rockstar Games, ha lavorato a The Last of Us Parte 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 e GTA 5;

: Senior Gameplay Engineer, con esperienza in Naughty Dog e Rockstar Games, ha lavorato a The Last of Us Parte 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 e GTA 5; Kurt Loudy :

: Anthony Silva : Senior Engineer;

: Senior Engineer; Yuka Murata : Software Engineer,

: Software Engineer, Christine Thompson : Lead Writer, had the same role on Bungie, working on the narrative evolution of Destiny and Destiny 2;

: Lead Writer, had the same role on Bungie, working on the narrative evolution of Destiny and Destiny 2; Fabian Elmers : Senior Tech Artist;

: Senior Tech Artist; Remi Lacoste: Experential Director, he served as Game Director at Crystal Dynamics, during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers;

Experential Director, he served as Game Director at Crystal Dynamics, during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers; Richard Burns : UI / UX Lead, with over 8 years of experience in Playground Games;

: UI / UX Lead, with over 8 years of experience in Playground Games; Sylvia Chambers : Animator, with background on Naughty Dog;

: Animator, with background on Naughty Dog; Nicole Plum: Outsorce Manager, worked on the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Sunset Overdrive;

Jonathan chavez : Associate Producer, with experience at Treyarch, where he worked on COD Black Ops 4;

: Associate Producer, with experience at Treyarch, where he worked on COD Black Ops 4; Joey Tan : Associate Technical Designer;

: Associate Technical Designer; Elaina Scott : Senior Animator;

: Senior Animator; Jon Lew;

Although some concept art by an artist from The Initiative has recently wowed the public, there are currently no updates on the team’s activities.