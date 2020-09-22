The Inheritance Games, the Amazon series hires the writer of The Flash

Like its rival Netflix, Amazon Prime Video also continues to focus on the Young Adult genre, and is now working on a new TV series based on the books by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, The Inheritance Games, for which he has already hired a writer directly from the Arrowverse.

The new project of Amazon, described as a “Cinderella with a deadly stakes and electrifying implications, perfect for fans of One Of Us Is Lying and Knives Out”, takes inspiration from the duology of books by Jennifer Lynn Barnes currently in publication and already a New York Times best seller.

Produced by Sony Pictures TV and Osprey Productions for the streaming platform, the series will also feature the collaboration of the author as a producer, and has just welcomed Grainne Godfree (The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow) come sceneggiatrice e produttrice.

“Avery Grambs has a plan for a better future: survive high school, win a scholarship and walk away. But his luck changes in an instant when millionaire Tobias Hawthorne dies and leaves his entire inheritance to Avery. And Avery doesn’t have the faintest as to why, or for that matter, who Tobias Hawthorne is. To receive the inheritance, Avery will have to move to the mysterious Hawthorne mansion, where each room is marked by the personality of its owner, his love for puzzles, riddles and codes.“says the synopsis of The Inheritance Games “Unfortunately for Avery, however, the Hawthorne mansion is also occupied by the family Tobias disinherited. A family that includes Hawthorne’s four grandchildren, who have grown up believing they will inherit one day of the millions …“.

In fact, the similarities with Rian Johnson’s whudunnit are not few … We will see, however, if the series will receive a positive reception as that of the film with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.