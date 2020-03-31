         The influential composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies, whose music appears in 'The Exorcist' or 'The Shining'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The name of Krzysztof Penderecki His work is not well known, but of course his work is: we have heard his music in mythical titles such as 'The Exorcist' ('The Exorcist', 1973) or 'The Shining' ('The Shinning', 1980). Unfortunately, we speak today of the Polish composer to report his death.

Penderecki died last Sunday at his home in Krakow at 86 years. Nothing to do with the coronavirus, this time, but because of "a long and serious illness", without further details, according to Reuters. He was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for the Arts in 2001.

Author of the powerful train to the victims of Hiroshima

Born in Dębica in 1933, Krzysztof Penderecki is considered to be one of the most innovative, influential and prolific composers of his time. Among the many artists who have recognized drinking from their work is Jonny Greenwood, from Radiohead, who has set music for films like 'Wells of Ambition' ('There Will Be Blood') or 'The Invisible Thread' ('Phantom Thread'). He published this tweet upon learning the news of Penderecki's death:

https://t.co/QNPKVGXUOR What sad news to wake to. Penderecki was the greatest – a fiercely creative composer, and a gentle, warm-hearted man. My condolences to his family, and to Poland on this huge loss to the musical world. https://t.co/fRyy53aaEJ – Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) March 29, 2020

"What sadder news to wake up. Penderecki was the greatest: a fiercely creative composer, and a kind, caring man. My condolences to his family, and to Poland for this huge loss to the music world."

'Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima', from 1960, was the first creation of Penderecki that gave him international fame. The theme was used in films such as 'Children of Men' ('Children of Men', 2006) or the last season of 'Twin Peaks' ('Twin Peaks: The Return', 2017).

'Wild heart' ('Wild at Heart', 1990), 'Without fear of life' ('Fearless', 1993), 'Twister' (1996), 'Shutter Island' (2010) or the series 'Black Mirror' they also incorporate pieces of the Polish genius. Other applauded works bearing his signature are 'Polymorphia' (1961), 'St. Luke Passion '(1966),' Dies Irae: Auschwitz Oratorium '(1967) or the album' Actions' (1971).

We will always have his music. Rest in peace.