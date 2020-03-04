The ‘influencer‘ Gala González tells his experience with the coronavirus

Share it:

The 'influencer' Gala González He has told his experience, but here is everything you should know about the coronavirus .

He has told his experience, but here is everything you should know about the . The main thing in case of doubt is not to panic, and go to a health center for suspicious symptoms. Do not believe any of these rumors.

The coronavirus It has created a worldwide debate. Since influenza A (remember, right? The pandemic caused by a variant of Influenzavirus A, which emerged in 2009), there had not been such a strong health crisis. The difference with the previous one is that in 2020 there are social networks (then, only Twitter and not very well established) and, with them, the ability to express opinions, launch rumors and tell stories in the first person by the population.

Some affected have turned to them to expose their cases worldwide, and have been the main media platforms to give visibility to all the articles and reports that have been made to collate the virus.

In full Fashion week in Milan and coinciding with the fact that in Italy the cases of coronavirus, the 'influencer' Gala Gonzalez, He began to feel bad and, having been without publishing anything for a day, has told what happened to him.

GALA GONZÁLEZ, ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE WITH CORONAVIRUS

In the 'post' in Instagram (below) tell his story. It is in English, here we translate it:

"This is my story about # CoVid19. Until today, only a few knew why I had been so absent from all of Paris' activities for the past 3 days and having had to cancel my attendance at parades and events.

I feel the need to share my story, although I am writing this from bed, still, in pain. It all started last Sunday (to my horror) after waking up with body aches and high fever. Normally, I would have accepted my destiny, but because a week before I had been in Milan (Just when and where the coronavirus exploded in Europe) I decided to go to the hospital without further ado. He had chills, a dry cough that didn't stop and a fever that came from nowhere. I began to think about the fact of how, where and when this could have happened to me, and most importantly: all the people I was in contact with, since I could have put them at risk.

Once in the hospital (the room in which they had me isolated looked like a horror movie, the doctors wore plastic suits), they put me in quarantine for more than a day while they were testing to find out what virus I had. I would lie if I said I wasn't scared. All he could think about was how he was going to explain this and the guilt he would feel if he had put someone at risk. After waiting in a quarantine room with zero access to the outside world, another 12 hours later, I received the news. I did not have coronavirus, but a positive result for its predecessor: type A flu (a pandemic, but a few years ago). I was recommended not to make this information public to prevent the spread of panic. And it hasn't been until today when I was able to pick up my phone to write this. I understand that we will all end up facing the new mutation of the virus at some point, sooner or later.

What really bothers me is that some people can be very selfish and, instead of taking time off to recover and protect others, they prefer to go out to parades, parties and events (it's called FOMO!) Without thinking about the risks in those who are putting others. Please think of the others too. "

Thank you, Gala, for telling your story!