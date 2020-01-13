         'The infinite trench' is chosen as the best Spanish film of the year at the 25th Forqué Awards

Share it:

The 25th edition of the Forqué Awards has chosen 'The infinite trench' as Best Fiction Feature of the season in Spain. The film directed by Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga has been imposed on 'Pain and Glory', 'While the war lasts' and 'O that burns'.

More awards for war

The trio of filmmakers thus achieves the highest award after having chosen last year with 'Handia' (directed by Arregi and Garaño and with Goenaga as co-writer); recognition that adds to the Silver Shell to the best address at the San Sebastian Festival.

As for the interpretations, Antonio Banderas and Marta Nieto have been crowned as best actor and actress respectively. The Malaga actor adds his first Forqué thanks to the excellent 'Pain and Glory' of Pedro Almodóvar, where he already won the award for best actor in Cannes. Nieto also debuts in the Forqué for his role in 'Mother' by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, a work also recognized in Venice.

The gala, presented by Elena Sánchez and Santiago Segura, recognized as Best Latin American Film to 'La odisea de los Giles' by Sebastián Borensztein, one of the last surprises at the box office Spanish in 2019.

In the documentary section, the winner was 'Ara Malikian: a life between the strings' by Nata Moreno, focused on the life of the Lebanese violinist. The Best Short Film has been 'The Swimmer' directed by Pablo Barce. Meanwhile, 'Seventeen', directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, has obtained the Cinema and Securities Education Award.

The only prize previously known was the Gold Medal of EGEDA for the director, screenwriter and producer Gonzalo Suarez, a filmmaker with one of the most important filmographies of current Spanish cinema and which has under his belt titles such as 'Rowing the Wind', 'The detective and death' or 'Ditirambo'. Suarez took the opportunity to highlight the figure of the producer, "A hard and risky profession without which Spanish cinema would not exist".

The José María Forqué Awards have wanted to recognize the work that represents the Spanish Film Production of these 24 years and the chosen one has been 'El laberinto del fauno' by Guillermo del Toro. The tape was the winner in the edition held in 2007, and in this 2020 revalidates the honor being noted by EGEDA partners.