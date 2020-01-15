‘The Infinite Trench’, Best Film the Cinema Days Awards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One more year, the program team ‘Cinema Days’ presents its traditional prizes for the best films and performers of 2019. The seventh edition, held last Tuesday 14 at the Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum, awarded ‘The infinite trench’, directed by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and José Mari Goenaga and one of the great favorites for the Goya 2020, the award for Best Spanish Film. ‘Pain and glory’, the jewel of Pedro Almodóvar recently nominated for an Oscar; or ‘A thief’s daughter’, Belen Funes’s cousin opera, was another of the big winners of the night.

Then the medal winners full:

Best Spanish Film 2019: ‘The infinite trench’ by ​​Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and José Mari Goenaga

Best International Film 2019: ‘Parasites’, by Bon Joon-ho

Best Spanish Actress 2019: Belén Cuesta for ‘The infinite trench’

Best Spanish Actor 2019: Antonio Banderas for ‘Pain and glory’

Best International Actor 2019: Joaquin Phoenix for ‘Joker’

Best International Actress 2019: Jessie Buckley for ‘Wild Rose’

‘The Shining’ 2019 Award: Mona Martínez for ‘Goodbye’

Award ‘A star is born’ 2019: Greta Fernández for ‘The daughter of a thief’

Award ‘Chosen for glory’ 2019: Julieta Serrano

‘Life in Shadows’ 2019 Award: ‘Pain and glory’ by Pedro Almodóvar

‘Somos Cine’ 2019 Award (Best Film Participated by RTVE): ‘The hole’, by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia



Best Documentary 2019: ‘The painting’ by Andrés Sanz

Prize ‘The future is woman’ 2019: ‘The daughter of a thief’, by Belén Funes

Audience Award 2019: ‘The crack zero’ by José Luis Garci

Best DVD 7 Blu-Ray edition 2019: ‘To the house’, by Alfred Hitchcock

