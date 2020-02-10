The infinite potential of the Dreams editor in the video of the games created by the community

Share it:

A few days after the arrival of the final version of Dreams, users who are participating in the Early Access phase give free rein to their imagination by creating extremely inspired levels.

If in the early months ofEarly Access by Dreams the community drew inspiration from other video games to make fan made remakes, in the period preceding the official launch of Dreams on PlayStation 4, the number of original projects published by users grew exponentially, perhaps due to Media Molecule's statements on the future risk of removing levels inspired by other games.

Using the hashtags on Twitter of #madeindreams is # DreamsPS4, the creative minds that are participating in the Dreams Early Access phase demonstrate the incredible potential of the tools integrated into the Sony's new sandbox.

Among the many Dreams fans who are venturing with the editor of the exclusive PS4 we also find Christophe Villedieu, one of the main designers of Media Molecule: the author of the English software house has recreated a splendid pier with lots of tourist attractions and fairgrounds. Many players, moreover, have decided to postpone the arrival of their works in the Dreamworld for February 14, i.e. for the release date of the final version of Dreams on PS4. Dreams Early Access users will be able to download it earlier, with a free update that should be available on the day ofFebruary 11th.