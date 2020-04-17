The Ineos team warns the Tour de France: it will withdraw if it is not convinced by the security measures

Share it:

The Tour has new dates. It has been delayed to August 29 by the coronavirus pandemic. But although there are still months to go before the gala round, the teams want to exercise caution.

It has been evident in the words of Dave Brailsford, director of the Ineos team, winner of the last five Tour de France with riders such as Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal. The Welshman has assured in The Guardian that his team will leave the race if they are not convinced by the security measures.

"We reserve the right to withdraw of the race if we believe it necessary, "he told the British newspaper, in which he insisted that he asks that the measures against the coronavirus be taken in a manner "measured, intelligent and responsible".

"We will analyze the situation"

The Tour de France was scheduled to take place between June 27 and July 19, but has been postponed and will run from August 29 to September 20. "If the race continues, we will participate, but we will also analyze the situation and how things are developing, as we did with Paris-Nice," said Brailsford.

The British team includes the British Chris Froome (winner in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017), the also British Geraint Thomas (2018) and the Colombian Egan Bernal (2019), in addition to the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, winner of the 2019 Giro.

Devi Sridhar, President of Global Public Health, University of Edinburgh and one of the leading experts in testing strategies to combat the pandemic of coronavirus, he warned this Thursday in Cyclingnews that the Tour could boost another spread of the virus in Europe.

According to the expert, "the organization of the Tour has to weigh the risks against the benefits. Thousands of people from all over the world, gathered, moving, from town to town, this is where a virus could thrive, it could be a recipe for disaster"

