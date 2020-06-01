The incredible story of Walter Masseroni, the Argentine boxer who returned from death to challenge Mike Tyson

In his heyday, Walter Masseroni was a subject of study and observation for various professionals in sports medicine. Many of them, seeing him train, were surprised by his skills. So much so that he was summoned by the psychiatrist and physical trainer Bill Leich, to study his privileged genetics. The surprise was complete. In the United States, they took measurements on their punch and observed that it kept one of the highest records in the world. "They couldn't believe I had that punch and I wasn't taking anything. Just mate. They gave me a scholarship in Los ängeles, I knew a lot of important people and they made me study of the punch like Rocky did in the fight with the Russian. They said it had been the strongest hit, The studies lasted 48 hours. As I was just drinking mate, the one who studied me did the test and took mate for five days to find out what I had, ”he joked, proud.