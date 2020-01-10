The incredible before and after the surgeries of Alejandra Guzmán

Share it:

Alejandra Guzmán has been on everyone's lips, for the drastic changes that his face has undergone during this 2019 and is that their fans agree with that she was very beautiful, before he decided to undergo so much aesthetic treatment.

Silvia Pinal, the singer's mother, already came out to defend her and asked to be left alone, because she is very pretty. While his father, Enrique Guzman, said the fault lies with his ex-partner: "The Pinal part of Alejandra is love for the scalpel."

However, it is not the first time that La Guzmán It is on everyone's lips for this issue. In 2012, fshe was hospitalized emergency, since he underwent cosmetic surgery, which was poorly performed and put his life at risk.

Nonetheless, Alexandra He did not lose the motivation to become “arrangements” and a good amount of them have been made, reaching the point that he no longer resembles her.

In her social networks, the mother of Frida Sofia shared several photos in which you can see these changes, which have also become the protagonist of several memes.

But the snapshot he took Clara Hartman, specialist in microblading and aesthetic tattoos, in which he showed his work on the eyebrows of Alejandra Guzmán, made all the changes even more obvious.

Several sources of the show ensure that the performer of Eternally beautiful has entered the operating room more than 10 times in this 2019, since throughout his life he has entered dozens of times more.

However, to Alejandra Guzmán She is not interested in criticism and continues to live as she wants.

View this post on Instagram Alejandra Guzman (Mexico, 1968). She was born on February 9, 1968 and is one of the most talented, energetic, daring and controversial singers that Mexico has given. She is the daughter of the multifaceted actress Silvia Pinal and the icon of the beginnings of Spanish rock Enrique Guzmán. He has recorded 13 albums and so far his greatest success has been the album Eternamente Bella which sold more than one million copies in a year. La Guzmán (As he is known in the media) has a scratchy voice and his energy and delivery on stage is second to none. They also call her "La Reina Del Rock". Alejandra's most commented scandals include a miscarriage, a pregnancy at the top of her career, stumbling blocks with alcohol and drugs, a disastrous marriage, exhibitionism in her concerts and labor demands. Contrary to the scandal in Alejandra's life are the awards and acclaim of the industry. In 2002 he won the Latin Grammy for the category of best female rock voice for his album SOY. In 2006 Ale returned with great success with the album "Indeleble" with which he won several gold records and the single "Volverte Amar" was in # 1 in Mexico and is the song with which he has been most successful in the lists of Billboard in addition to having won an ASCAP award for co-writing this song. Undoubtedly, what marked Alejandra's life was when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2007. La Guzman emerged triumphant in the battle against cancer because it was detected in time. He also toured the United States and Mexico promoting his new album Force which includes the singles I am Only A Secret, and the ballad Until the End. In 2011 Alejandra Guzmán recorded a live CD / DVD at the Palacio de los Deportes de Mexico City with Jenni Rivera had.In July 2013, he participated in the reality show La Voz México, in its third season.That year, he offered the public a mix of unpublished and old songs during the recording of his new material First Row , which contains 16 songs. In 2016-17 I sing with Gloria Trevi and they toured together. In 2018 her new single "I am like that" goes on sale. #alejandraguzman A post shared by SELENA MACÍAS (@ selenamacias26) on Dec 20, 2019 at 8:47 am PST

With information from Class Magazine

