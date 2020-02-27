The incomprehensible goal missed by Vinicius

Real Madrid did not have many occasions during the first half, just one of them It has been very clear and at this point the fans do not yet understand how that occasion of the Brazilian did not end in goal.

The play takes place very quickly in the center of the Real Madrid field until Karim Benzema has it in his boots, after a cut crosses the ball and is Ederson who takes it out, however, the occasion would not end there. The ball fell to Vinicius who, when he is going to finish, slips and end up failing the clearest of the first forty-five minutes.

Manchester City continued control of the game, and it was that occasion that seemed to have awakened those of Guardiola, who from the minute thirty have dominated the meeting. The white team comes to the second half with the same sensations and without a capital goal that for a strange reason Vinicius did not get.