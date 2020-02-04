Sports

The impressive tackle of a player of the Spanish rugby team after opening his head

February 4, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The Spanish Rugby Team 7 He played the Seven Series against Japan, and one of the viral actions of the week took place. Paco Hernández, player of the seven series received a brutal blow to the head that caused a breach.

After verifying that he had blood on his face, he decided to retire so that the medical services of the national team could cure him and reduce bleeding. However, in an attack play by the Japanese they had the opportunity to get ahead of something that prevented Hernandez. The Spanish player took off the bandage and went straight to make a tackle the rival surprising teammates and rivals in a heroic action.

Such action soon has been viralized in networks, and the media have echoed the video of the moment in national rugby

