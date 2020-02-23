The impressive Christmas tree of Andrea Legarreta who boasted with her family

December arrived and several celebrities already put their Christmas tree, as is the case of the driver of "TODAY", Andrea Legarreta.

Through her Instagram account, the driver of “TODAY” shared the joy that she already put her Christmas tree and it is one… Giant!

He accompanied the postcard with a beautiful reflection:

What more could you want? ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🌟✨ May this # December bring wonderful things to your life and that of your family !! 🙏🏻🙌🏻🌟❤️🎄 Thank you @imchristmas for making Christmas even more magical with your beautiful decoration! 🎄 @erikrubinoficial @ninarubinl @miarubinlega enjoying pajamas this first Sunday of December ✨ ”.

On the postcard we see the Legarreta Rubín family posing together happily in front of their huge Christmas tree:

In the picture we see the family wear adorable pajamas and Christmas hats. So far the postcard raised more than 107 thousand "likes" and the comments have not been expected:

Thank you divine family for letting me into your home !!! 🎄 Many blessings and love for the whole family !!! ”. "What a beautiful tree and how beautiful you are." “Beautiful family 😍 "Wowww 😍."

