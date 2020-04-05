the importance of outdated mobile ROMs

Share it:

How to revive a phone that was left on Android 6 and has been without security updates for several years? Installing a cooked ROM is the only option, as I have done with my Samsung Galaxy S5. After analyzing the phone as it was at the time, I have decided to refresh it with LineageOS and Android 9 Pie. The experiment has turned out to be better than expected.

Being a technology sufferer often arouses the desire to renew the mobile phone more often than necessary. This is what has been happening to me since I started earning money for myself: it would be impossible for me to say by heart all the mobiles that have passed through my hands. Most of them I have been selling, others I gave them to my family and friends. A few were left in the drawer waiting for a new life, as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S5, a smartphone that, as tends to happen to the old glories, was completely outdated. Fortunately, it is possible to bridge the temporary abyss with the help of developers. In my case, thanks to LineageOS.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 updated to Android 9 Pie

Even today it is still a powerful mobile phone even if many current (and new) mid-range smartphones surpass it in benefits. And the experience with official LineageOS in its version 16 (Android 9 Nightly) has turned out to be very good: I haven't missed anything. The interface looks like stock (who would want to still have TouchWiz?), operation is smooth despite some slowdowns in setup and I have not come across any notable errors. Ultimately: It is surprising how well an outdated phone continues to function when recent software is installed to suit your needs. Of course, we must not forget that in its time it was a high-end, so it has aged more or less well.

With Android 6 and TouchWiz the Samsung Galaxy S5 was not bad, but the appearance of the phone was terribly old. In addition, the huge number of Samsung apps and services slowed down the phone, it ran out of security patches and in a version of Android more than four years ago. Flashing LineageOS 16 (Nightly) has been a great refresh, greater speed, security and the guarantee that I can continue to install applications despite the phone being 6 years old. What is said soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 with its original software: TouchWiz

In general, the improvements are notable, both in performance and speed, also in energy consumption (this is what the phone accuses the most after years without being used). Of course, there is a problem that cannot be solved: despite the fact that the software provided by LineageOS 16 is recent, and that Android 9 Pie does not close the door to current apps and games, the Snapdragon 801 is a 32-bit processor, an old architecture that prevents the installation of some applications. For example, I haven't found a working Google camera, not even a Gcam that was specifically tailored for 32-bit processors. Fortnite is not supported, for example, nor benchmarks like Geekbench. It is not a serious problem considering the achievement of bringing Android 9 Pie to a 2014 mobile, but it is a notorious drawback.

ROMs, the only recourse when the manufacturer fails

LineageOS screenshots on the Samsung Galaxy S5

I would not recommend the installation of ROMs cooked in current mobiles since, in general, the software that comes standard is usually good enough to open the door to the best Android experience (There are always exceptions, of course), but it is recommended on those phones that were left without support and without security updates. The case of the Samsung Galaxy S5 is a clear example: LineageOS has completely revived the phone, both in appearance and in possibilities. It offers a Pixel stock style thanks to the Gapps that I installed, the operation is very fluid, consumption with the screen off is minimal (nothing to do with the original TouchWiz) and LineageOS 16, with the latest Nightly, has updated the security patch to March 2020. This would be unfeasible to continue with the original Samsung signature: it stayed in August 2017.

The phone has changed so much that nobody would say that it is almost six years old, a real brutality for a smartphone. But there it is: with Android 9 Pie, with all the extra functions of LineageOS (a multitude of screen modes, sound effects, own camera apps and files …) and without the risk of such important applications as WhatsApp stop working due to the age of the Android version. It is worth reviving a phone of that category to continue using it daily, even in minor tasks. How to use it for applications that deserve ROOT access, such as a multimedia server or a WiFi access point with which to take advantage of all those free GB that the operators are offering.

I thought that my Samsung Galaxy S5 would stay as a collector's item, but no: it still has a lot of life to offer. And all thanks to the developers who dedicate their efforts so that mobiles do not die due to lack of updated software: long life to cooked ROMs.