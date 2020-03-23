The imperfect romance of Netflix that you are going to devour

The title of 'Feel good'is itself a kind of contradiction: no, this is not a series to make you feel good, although it will make you laugh out loud. It is also not a tear drama, although it is capable of dealing with issues such as drug addiction and family problems in an honest and emotional way. It is, like life, one of lime and another of sand, but certainly not a 'feel-good movie' (as its name might suggest) prepared to save you the bad drink of the ugly things in life. Actually, this is a series about all the desperate decisions we make to be happy, even if our happiness ends up being lost in the attempt. And, above all, it is a series on how to learn not to be toxic to others or to oneself.
It is curious how sometimes the saturation of the proposals that reach Netflixcan do that the true jewels in your catalog, such as 'Feel good', go unnoticed. This British production of Channel 4 faces the romantic problems that others hide, and that is that love comes as quickly to the series as conflicts. Just a few minutes from the first episode and we have already seen how Mae (Mae Martin) and George (Charlotte Ritchie) have met, coiled, fallen in love and moved together. Months in minutes. But the interesting thing comes when her secrets come to light: George has not told his friends that he has a girlfriend (and that she is possibly a lesbian) and Mae has hidden from her partner that she is an ex-drug addict in the process of rehabilitation. From there, they both learn what their relationship is made of, letting us see how harmful elements such as a relationship are to a relationship. mistrust, lies and especially dependency.
As version more modest and romantic from 'Fleabag' and with the rough and agile sense of humor from 'Catastrophe', 'Feel good' takes us on a roller coaster of emotions that seems natural and organic. The dialogues flow quickly, with nerves, with a realistic plot despite its eccentricities and bright despite its tragedies. More or less like Mae Martin's own monologues, Canadian comedian and soul behind the project not only as a protagonist, but also as a screenwriter. The story is based in part on his life, mixing reality and fiction as if it were a 'stand-up' show.. In fact, the comparison is quite accurate: it has a dizzying and forceful rhythm, with a lot of jokes and at the same time an incredible ability to delve deeper, to talk about the world around us without losing the smile (and the 'punchline').
In that perfectly balanced structure appear other characters that show that not everything is about the protagonist couple: the characters of Lisa Kudrow (Mae's mother and whom we see most of the time through Skype with a passive-aggressive attitude while telling her daughter that her problems come from being premature) and Sophie Thompson (Mae's godmother at Junkies Anonymous meetings, who appears to be moving with electric currents and unable to help anyone, not even herself) grab attention every time they are on stage, and enrich a series that could not have more charismatic and multidimensional characters.
'Feel good' shows that complexity can be fun, that love is full of ambiguities, that sexual orientations are fluid, that parents also have the right to be spiteful, that beaches are great places to celebrate a funeral, that you have to learn to be two halves of yourself and what lemons can be made with lemons. This is a series that shines with its own light despite falling into very dark places, and that reminds us that, before loving others, we have to learn to love ourselves. RuPaul's word.
The imperfect romance of Netflix that you are going to devour was last modified: March 23rd, 2020 by Lisa Durant
