The imperfect romance of Netflix that you are going to devour

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The title of 'Feel good'is itself a kind of contradiction: no, this is not a series to make you feel good, although it will make you laugh out loud. It is also not a tear drama, although it is capable of dealing with issues such as drug addiction and family problems in an honest and emotional way. It is, like life, one of lime and another of sand, but certainly not a 'feel-good movie' (as its name might suggest) prepared to save you the bad drink of the ugly things in life. Actually, this is a series about all the desperate decisions we make to be happy, even if our happiness ends up being lost in the attempt. And, above all, it is a series on how to learn not to be toxic to others or to oneself.

It is curious how sometimes the saturation of the proposals that reach Netflix can do that the true jewels in your catalog, such as 'Feel good', go unnoticed. This British production of Channel 4 faces the romantic problems that others hide, and that is that love comes as quickly to the series as conflicts. Just a few minutes from the first episode and we have already seen how Mae (Mae Martin) and George (Charlotte Ritchie) have met, coiled, fallen in love and moved together. Months in minutes. But the interesting thing comes when her secrets come to light: George has not told his friends that he has a girlfriend (and that she is possibly a lesbian) and Mae has hidden from her partner that she is an ex-drug addict in the process of rehabilitation. From there, they both learn what their relationship is made of, letting us see how harmful elements such as a relationship are to a relationship. mistrust, lies and especially dependency.