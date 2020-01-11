The image with which Thalia recognizes to be a powerful woman

Share it:

Singer Thalia, who has lived in New York since 2000, when she married businessman Tommy Mottola, is one of the most successful artists in her artistic and family life today.

Thalia always uses to share with her audience moments of her personal and professional life with her followers on social networks, and today she does it again.

Through Instagram, the protagonist of unforgettable soap operas such as Marimar and María la del Barrio publishes an image that says what her favorite flowers are, and with a very special message.

These are my favorite roses, soft, intense and powerful … like me. What is your favorite flower? "Thalia writes in the photo title.

And among his followers, the first to respond to his publication is Tommy Mottola, her husband.

I love you beauty, "says Tommy, while his fans around the world express other texts such as:" Beautiful, "" Like yours, white and pink, harmony and passion, "" They are beautiful like you, "and" You are my Rosalinda. . "

Thalia's fans always question her about when she will reappear in soap operas because they already want to see her again in that genre, and she has answered them at any time.

The star of other Mexican soap operas such as Rosalinda, where she worked with Angelica María and Fernando Carrillo, is not fully decided to return to acting.









Rosalinda, in fact, was the last soap opera she performed in 1999, and since then she has professionally focused exclusively on recording albums and doing concerts.

Thalia started in the entertainment world as a child, supported in large part by Laura Zapata, her sister.









He was part of the Timbiriche group, and then became a solo singer, immediately achieving success with songs like Yellow Blue.

Thalia became famous when she starred in the soap opera Quinceañera, next to Adela Noriega and Ernesto Laguardia, in the eighties.

His fame grew more after starring in the trilogy of soap operas María la del barrio, Marimar and María Mercedes, produced in the early nineties by the late producer Valentín Pimpstein.









These soap operas could be seen in many countries of the world, they are still being repeated today.