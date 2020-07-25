The Illuminati, Marvel Studios point to the film: the story of the supergroup

Share it:

The Marvel forge never stops working. Despite the forced postponement of Black Widow next November and the consequent postponement of the whole Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe about four months, Kevin Feige and associates continue to develop the future of the MCU also looking beyond 2022, trying to complete what will be Phase 5 of the film project. The last Phase 4 films should be Black Panther II, Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and then the fifth chapter of this great universe should begin, which we know will surely include the Blade with Mahershala Ali, the reboot of the X-Men and that of the Fantastic 4. For the rest it is all to see.

However, starting from the certainty that Phase 5 will see the arrival of the Xavier and also of Reed Richards, many began to wonder if this could not actually lead to the second narrative macro-line of the MCU after the Infinity Saga, first passing through a transversal and – let's say – introductory project. It is interesting then to read about the new exclusive site Illuminerdi (often reliable, others less so), which launched the rumor out of nowhere that i Marvel Studios they would be developing a cinecomic dedicated to the Illuminati. No, don't inhuman (even if they have something to do with it) and not even the Freemasons (and they too are inspiration), but a supergroup made up of all known and well-loved names, with a precise peculiarity: they are the most intelligent beings on Earth.

The mind more than the muscles

The Illuminati comic story begins after the Kree war against Skrull. The name refers to the secret Masonic society which aimed at the formation of a new world order during the XVIII century, and the reason is that the Marvel Illuminati are also truly a superhero secret society, created in its early days by Tony Stark / Iron Man. The concern was that of not being able to interact in time between the various groups of heroes and thus exchanging information useful for the annihilation of a threat, so much so that Tony invited "the bosses" of the respective parts into play to join forces and form a single large supergroup under the Avengers banner. Many refused but accepted all by mutual agreement instead monitor the heroic community in the shadows, choosing to gather together and in secret to make the most important decisions to be proposed to the respective groups.

A special feature of the Illuminati is the very formation of the group, since it includes the leaders of the many heroic factions of Earth: Iron Man for the Avengers, Professor Xavier for the X-Men, Namor for the Atlanteans, Black arrow for The Inhumans, Reed Richards for the Fantastic 4 e Doctor Strange for the Multiverse and supernatural heroes. There would also be T'Challa for Wakanda, but its history within the group is more eventful than the remaining members.

They are all brilliant minds and in their own way charismatic, important leaders, brilliant scientists, connoisseurs of the esoteric and of the external dimensions, rulers of hidden civilizations, and together they have made truly essential decisions such as the exile of Hulk in the space, the investigation into the mystery of Sentry or the defeat of the kree Noh-Varr.

Now, according to Illuminerdi, we could see precisely the birth of this secret supergroup during Phase 5, during the timely presentation of the various leaders. It is not even said it can be a movie or TV series, but what is certain is that – if the project is confirmed – Marvel Studios will move as usual to rework the origins of the Illuminati on the big screen, no longer having Tony Stark for example. At the moment, actually, in the MCU we find only Black Panther as a possible member of the heroic secret society, while all the remaining companions have yet to be introduced and after Phase 4.

Sure are Mr. Fantastic and Professor X, but for Namor there are still several placement and development issues, although the biggest desire of fans, a couple of theories related to Avengers: Endgame and several rumors would point to his arrival in Black Panther II, as "villain", which would resolve the issue. Black Arrow would be missing, head of the Inhumans, title originally scheduled for Phase 3, which later became a disastrous television series canceled after a couple of episodes and now frozen to study a possible revival to its full potential.

Given the importance of the various components of the secret society and all the possible derivable stories, the Illuminati could be an excellent opportunity to deepen the links and differences between the various Marvel superhero groups (now being accumulated also on the big screen) and even the right way to get to the heart of the next and great Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, towards the much talked about Secret Wars. They would also respect the will for a spatial opening of the MCU and would enlarge the internal weaves of the same, but hoping for some confirmation, at the moment, we just have to wait for further developments.