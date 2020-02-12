Entertainment

The Iggy outfit of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo is coming for the fans

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Stardust Crusaders it is probably the most iconic part of the master Hirohiko Araki saga. In Japan, Bandai is about to release a jacket inspired by the cute French bulldog who accompanies Jotaro Kujo and the others on their trip to Egypt. Let's talk about Iggy, of course.

As all fans know, Iggy first appears in Stardust Crusaders after ours manage to fortunately reach (and after a thousand dangers and opposing stands) Egypt. Despite being a seemingly harmless puppy, in the Iggy series he proves very strong and dangerous thanks to his stand tied to the Fool's tarot card. The Fool could turn into sand and maneuver it, ability that allowed the dog to absorb the damage it received and counterattack. Also, not to be underestimated, Iggy was also very shrewd and able to use the elaborate strategies that we see doing to the other characters in the series. The jacket you see at the bottom of the news, and which will be released in April, is decidedly "bizarre" and suitable for the brave fans of the character.

READ:  My Hero Academia: a sensational cosplay prepares us for the return of Shigaraki Tomura

In the meantime, ads continue on the animated series of Stone Ocean, perhaps the most controversial of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures for many fans. We hope to give you some good news shortly. In the meantime, let's console ourselves with this beautiful figure on the stand of Jotaro Kujo.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.