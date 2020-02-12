The Iggy outfit of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo is coming for the fans

Share it:

Stardust Crusaders it is probably the most iconic part of the master Hirohiko Araki saga. In Japan, Bandai is about to release a jacket inspired by the cute French bulldog who accompanies Jotaro Kujo and the others on their trip to Egypt. Let's talk about Iggy, of course.

As all fans know, Iggy first appears in Stardust Crusaders after ours manage to fortunately reach (and after a thousand dangers and opposing stands) Egypt. Despite being a seemingly harmless puppy, in the Iggy series he proves very strong and dangerous thanks to his stand tied to the Fool's tarot card. The Fool could turn into sand and maneuver it, ability that allowed the dog to absorb the damage it received and counterattack. Also, not to be underestimated, Iggy was also very shrewd and able to use the elaborate strategies that we see doing to the other characters in the series. The jacket you see at the bottom of the news, and which will be released in April, is decidedly "bizarre" and suitable for the brave fans of the character.

In the meantime, ads continue on the animated series of Stone Ocean, perhaps the most controversial of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures for many fans. We hope to give you some good news shortly. In the meantime, let's console ourselves with this beautiful figure on the stand of Jotaro Kujo.