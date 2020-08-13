Entertainment

The Ides of March, DiCaprio's rejection and references to Obama: the background on the film

August 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

This evening on Rai 5 it airs The Ides of March, political drama directed by George Clooney which also stars Ryan Gosling, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti and Evan Rachel Wood. The film is based on Beau Willimon's play Farragut North.

In the film, young communications guru Stephen Meyers begins working for the promising presidential primary candidate of the Democratic Party. Working for the candidate, Governor Mike Morris, the young press officer will discover the dark sides of American politics.

For the occasion, we have collected for you the curiosities not to be missed on the behind the scenes of The Ides of March:

  • The cast of the film could have been very different: Brad Pitt was hired as Paul Zara before being replaced by Hoffman. Leonardo DiCaprio refused the role of Stephen Meyers, but remained in the project as an executive producer. Finally, before choosing Gosling, the production also considered Chris Pine for the part.
  • The phrase "I don't care if it's true. I just want to hear him deny it," uttered by Meyers in reference to an alleged statement by Morris's opponent, is a reference to a famous statement attributed to President Lyndon B. Johnson.
  • The title "The Ides of March", desired by Clooney himself, recalls the day on which Julius Caesar was assassinated (March 15).
  • Morris's campaign posters are inspired by Shepard Fairey's iconic "Hope" poster for Barack Obama's campaign.
  • Three cast members are Academy Award winners (George Clooney, Philipp Seymour Hoffman and Marisa Tomei), while two others have earned nominations (Ryan Gosling and Paul Giamatti).
  • Many Morris supporters display "I Like Mike" placards – a reference "I Like Ike" slogan popular when Dwight Eisenhower was president.
READ:  Bradley Cooper, the star in talks to be part of the new Paul Thomas Anderson film

Here you can find our review of The Ides of March. For more news, we leave you to the details on the new film directed by George Clooney for Amazon.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.