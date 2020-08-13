The Ides of March, DiCaprio's rejection and references to Obama: the background on the film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This evening on Rai 5 it airs The Ides of March, political drama directed by George Clooney which also stars Ryan Gosling, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti and Evan Rachel Wood. The film is based on Beau Willimon's play Farragut North.

In the film, young communications guru Stephen Meyers begins working for the promising presidential primary candidate of the Democratic Party. Working for the candidate, Governor Mike Morris, the young press officer will discover the dark sides of American politics.

For the occasion, we have collected for you the curiosities not to be missed on the behind the scenes of The Ides of March:

The cast of the film could have been very different: Brad Pitt was hired as Paul Zara before being replaced by Hoffman. Leonardo DiCaprio refused the role of Stephen Meyers, but remained in the project as an executive producer. Finally, before choosing Gosling, the production also considered Chris Pine for the part.

the role of Stephen Meyers, but remained in the project as an executive producer. Finally, before choosing Gosling, the production also considered Chris Pine for the part. The phrase "I don't care if it's true. I just want to hear him deny it," uttered by Meyers in reference to an alleged statement by Morris's opponent, is a reference to a famous statement attributed to President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The title "The Ides of March", desired by Clooney himself, recalls the day on which Julius Caesar was assassinated (March 15).

Morris's campaign posters are inspired by Shepard Fairey's iconic "Hope" poster for Barack Obama's campaign .

. Three cast members are Academy Award winners (George Clooney, Philipp Seymour Hoffman and Marisa Tomei), while two others have earned nominations (Ryan Gosling and Paul Giamatti).

Many Morris supporters display "I Like Mike" placards – a reference "I Like Ike" slogan popular when Dwight Eisenhower was president.

Here you can find our review of The Ides of March. For more news, we leave you to the details on the new film directed by George Clooney for Amazon.