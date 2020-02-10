the ideological complacency of the Oscar winner

Share it:

The Oscar winner for best film, script, non-English speaking film, and director,, Parasites ’(Gisaengchung, 2019) has managed to put Korean cinema in the place where it deserves after more than a decade of spectacular progression that had not finished entering the stomachs of the members of the academy. It is good to recognize a filmography and to some extent to reward the career of a powerful filmmaker like Bong Joon Ho, so, first and foremost, it is a film success.

However, neither Bong Joon Ho He is the best of Korean filmmakers of his generation, nor ‘Parasites’A film that represents all the virtues of a market with more and more names to consider, such as Park Chan-wook or Kim Jee-woon, who have not had this recognition before, perhaps, because the substrate of their films is less affected by the economic and social ideology which has more reach in the solemnity of the voting rooms for awards like the Oscars.

Sometimes take the opposite it is a relatively taboo subject in cinephilia, but it's not always not everyone agrees and someone has to say it: ‘Parasite ’is not among the best of the cinema of your country It is not the best of the year. Of course, it is not a bad movie. It is fun and bright in many ways formal, but it seems that nobody has thought anything bad about what it poses; It is a sacrosanct, unpolluted and mystical work, but has not led to any debate, but kindly push towards self-affirmation.

A director with tables

Maybe for having that one too close unbearable animalistic pamphlet of kindergarten which is ‘Okja’ (2017), in which Joon ho dared to raise a ethical parallelism between a human violation, of people with conscience, and the animal husbandry process – it was grotesque and demagogic – to face ‘Parasites’With an open eye in front of the ideological intentions that it can raise is not others. Maybe that's why, only a few, we think his rhetoric at the time of treating and portraying class dilemmas is equally self-complacent from South Korea.

Of course, to face a thorough analysis of ‘Parasites’It’s impossible not to gather some allusions to their content in critics such as Slate’sa wild commentary on economic inequality and the violence inflicted by capitalism" Or that of Metro, which proclaims that the message of the film “It's not as simple as rich versus poor, good versus bad”, Claiming a gray test in his fight parable of classes that seem to show their virtues.

And, to a certain extent it is true, that in his look at the bourgeoisieAvoid the recalcitrant image of the greedy and ruthless businessman who could be the protagonist, say, of a youth film with moral aspirations. The director sharpens the blade and outlines a squad of characters cut with more edges, but also on the margins of stereotypes previously defined by dogmas Preconceived ideological, which ignores the free personality of its characters.

Poor bad, rich good

On the side of "the poor"We have the Kim. Father, mother, son and daughter live in a narrow apartment in the semi-basement of Seoul and almost arrive at the end of the month with folding boxes for a nearby pizzeria. The clan will adopt false identities to cheat a rich family, the Park, which live on top, in an ultramodern complex surrounded by concrete walls. Each one is a one-dimensional doodle. The daughter falls in love with Ki-woo, who changes her name to Kevin and the son to Ki-jung, who changes her name to Jessica. It looks like a sitcom.

With these wicker, ‘Parasites’Look, with staging and various symbolisms, create games of visual parallelism between the lives of each other, but plays a trick in the description of the Kim that verbalizes in the mother's mouth: “If I had this house, I would also be kind and polite" A reflection that might seem internal but responds to an ideological theorem that the film takes as a false grayscale. The poor "are bad" because they need. And then it complicates the situation even more when in the basement of the house we discover someone even poorer.

Here begins a more violent and unpleasant second half, not marked by the class struggle but the fight to the death for the resource among those most in need. Do you see the beasts that capitalism has created? It seems to be telling us. Meanwhile, the Park are on vacation, oblivious to the battles for their crumbs. Perhaps the biggest problem is the conviction of the director in his immovable truth, protected by a fake gray game (well takes care of using stairs and floors, light and dark, to make clear the class difference) to break the dynamics of the social cinema of habitual denunciation.

Environmental factors versus the individual: communist human ethology

In his reflection he tries to explain something in common with ‘Us’ (Us, 2019) of Jordan Peele. But where that was played with the exaggerated parable, the fact of having two doubles growing in different environments and observing the final result is a resource that makes us think about the way in which economic conditions are a conditioner to develop certain behaviors, but its final twist gives a nuance to the theory and does not charge blame as it seems to assume ‘Parasites’When describing the Kim, that seems like a justification, a "that position also belongs to me".

The habit makes the monk and it seems that poverty to the criminal. But there is no free will dilemma, it is taken for granted that the poor have no scruples and to some extent their picaresque is inherited, attached to a DNA in which class inheritance caused by necessity leads to turn man into a vermin. ‘Parasites’Play with the idea from a position that prejudge both the rich and the poor and makes a surreal black comedy with it. However in the view there is a dogma literal That does not raise depth.

There is nothing relevant or urgent in trying to explain Bong Joon Ho. It is a satire on the wealthy elite of South Korea that leaves the nuances and subtleties for the fat brush screwball comedy. For example in 'A family affair’(Manbiki kazoku, 2018), Koreeda It plated similar themes in a more humane and rich way. Nevertheless, 'Parasites ’is a condescending and extreme representation, which raises a workers faction that only seeks to replace those who exploit, also eliminating potential competitors at their level.

Surreal humor or Korean humor

Everything from the filmmaker's chair, with influences of a Buñuel, yes, which represented the lower classes as barbarian as a dart against the bourgeoisie, but 50 years ago the speech was different and let's not forget that the director used and manipulated the misery of Las Hurdes for a documentary that denounced, yes, but using biased means and drawing a dantesque place pulling goats through ravines or celebrating funerals for fake babies. The end justifies the means and the message, of course. But that does not mean that there is no an intention far from gray.

We will not meet any kid from the low funds of South Korea you get to roll your perspective, so that 'Parasites’Is not only cynical, but a vision that he elaborates his motives from marximo manuals, not from humanity. And for that it doesn't matter to draw classes as stereotypes, making a class value judgment, not of humans, as if education and goodness were not possible within the framework of the working world.

The worst thing about this extremism of Bong is that it captures it without grace. Since the humor of anal phase with the meon of the neighborhood, to the plan of the Kim, which admits the class resentment and brings the idea of ​​economic inequality to a bloody climax, who does not know whether to play to be hilarious – if it can be considered funny to place a tragic scene witnessed by a character with an Indian chief's disguise – to turn to sentimentality in its end. All under a cynical title that tries to resignify the word ‘Parasites’.

A positive success for Korean cinema

"The property is theft" from Proudhon, a revolutionary motto that Bong makes up in the form of comedy and unites his collection of soflamas for converts using gender tropes. Its easy effect, praised but never creating a real cultural impact. Monsters and environmentalism, dystopian class struggle on a train and vegan speech humanizing a cuckoo animal. The infantilism of memes turned into two-hour movies, a basic propaganda principle what in 'Parasites’In addition, it is taken as prestigious.

Cinema to slap ourselves for sharing the revelation and the director preaching from the comfort of prestige. In 'Theorem' (1969) of Pier Paolo Pasolini, for example, the modern family was deconstructed within a capitalist hierarchy that he challenged even his own Marxist theories, but the comedy of ‘Parasites ’does not dare to leave the exposed text by the parents of the Kim. All presented, yes, with a Good technical planning, great staging and a resounding formal finish.

But 'Parasites', beyond their cinematographic quality or its crude ideological presentation, is not the great Korean movie of these years. And that, perhaps is what the Oscar makes the duster look a little and to get there, you need to go through the prestige that social content gives. However, movies like ‘Burning’, The fascinating adaptation of Haruki Murakami, they remain in limbo and they are released as a cover, without making too much noise. Maybe the triumph of ‘Parasites’Help others and in that aspect if you leave a lot to celebrate, even though there are a little explainable absence of debate about its content.