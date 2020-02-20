General News

 The idea of ​​the Cassian Andor series emerged shortly before the premiere of Rogue according to Diego Luna

February 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
Star Wars fans received a rumor in the form of rumor days ago knowing that the series dedicated to the character Cassian Andor, as a prequel to the spin-off "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", I could have some delay to work on the scripts again. So far, no production delay has been officially confirmed, so hope remains that everything will continue as indicated.

While we are still waiting for more solid news about this, we receive new statements from the actor Diego Luna. In an interview for IMDb, and after talking about his role in the series “Narcos: Mexico”, the theme of Star Wars and its role as Cassian was addressed. Specifically they ask when he first discovered that he would visit the character again, that is, that the series was going to be done. Apparently it was something that came naturally after joking a lot about it.

We talked about it as a joke many times, and then it was no longer a joke. I think when we were close to releasing the movie (Rogue One), the idea came up, but I thought, ‘This will never happen‘ I really prepared myself to enjoy the trip and then get away, and be part of the public again.

The series is scheduled to be recorded this year for a premiere in 2021.

