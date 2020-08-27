The Ickabog: everything we know about JK Rowling’s new book, release and plot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A couple of months ago JK Rowling announced the release of his next book, aimed at children aged 7 to 9. The Ickabog, this is the title of the new work, during the quarantine was released in the online version in installments. The paper edition in Italian will arrive in bookstores from November 10th, published by Salani.

But what do we know about JK Rowling’s novel so far? The plot of The Ickabog is the story of a fairy tale set in an imaginary world, totally unrelated to the other works of the writer. Made to be read aloud, The Ickabog was initially born as a private tale, which the author created in the past as a goodnight for her children, to whom she read a chapter every night before going to sleep.

The stories told in The Ickabog end up in the attic until the recent quarantine, when Rowling decides to dust them off and after some changes proposed in the family, here is the definitive version.

The plot is set in the kingdom of Cornucopia, ruled by King Fred the Without Fear. A vain king in command of a perfect kingdom, full of food and riches.

The whole kingdom is filled with happiness except the northern part, the Marshes. In this place nature is bare and people are poor.

In this context it has been handed down the legend of Ickabog, a mysterious monster that should live right in the Swamps, with manipulative and deceptive powers. The story places King Fred and the two children Bert and Daisy, children of some of the workers who look after the monarch, at the center of the plot.

The author reiterated that the work has no connection with the Harry Potter universe. JK Rowling was heavily criticized for her transphobic tweets and generated the reaction of Daniel Radcliffe and other Harry Potter stars, who have distanced themselves.