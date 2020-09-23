the I Know This Much Is True series is available on Sky

After postponing the debut of I Know This Much Is True, the HBO mini series featuring protagonist Mark Ruffalo is finally available in the Sky catalog for viewing by the Italian public.

The work consists of six episodes and is inspired by the novel “The night and the day” written in 1998 by Wally Lamb. Bets will then be broadcast every Tuesday evening at 9.15pm in the Sky Atlantic channel, if you want to recover some episodes that you have not been able to see, the reruns are available in streaming on NOW TV e su Sky Go.

For those unfamiliar with the work, the series focuses on the life of Thomas and Dominick Birdsey, twins who had a very different life: while Thomas had several psychological problems, which led him to be interned in psychiatric institutions, the second instead he managed to become a successful person. Upon the death of their parents, Dominick will have to take care of Thomas, so the two will begin to discuss and remember various events that have had a profound impact on their life. The first two episodes of the show are currently available on Sky, introducing us to the lives of Thomas and Dominick.

