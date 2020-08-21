the hype rises with the new images!

Share it:

In less than 24 hours the first part of Lucifer 5 will arrive on Netflix and Tom Ellis fans already thrill at the idea of ​​the marathon who can do this weekend. To increase the hype, the platform has just shared new succulent images: discover the gallery beyond the jump!

For months we have been waiting for it, between rumors of cancellation and surprise renewals, and finally the time has come: Lucifer it will be distributed worldwide tomorrow and Netflix knows how to tease its users. In the images, which you will find in the gallery at the bottom, we see Lucifer surprised and, perhaps, even in serious difficulty and it could not be otherwise considering all the twists and (mis) adventures he will face in the next episodes.

To remind fans of the fateful date too Lesley-Ann Brandt, interpreter of Mazikeen “Maze” Smith, who shared a selfie (also below) a few minutes ago with Dennis Haysbert e Scarlett Estevez, interpreter of Beatrice “Trixie” Espinoza. The countdown has begun and as we all know we will see Lucifer Morningstar struggling with her evil twin and there will be adventures in retro style with the highly anticipated episode in black and white.

For all the latest news, we refer to our focus on Lucifer 5, while only a few days ago Ellis updated us on the filming status of Lucifer 5.