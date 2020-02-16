The hybrid form of Kaido is created by a ONE PIECE fan: will it also be in the manga?

Share it:

ONE PIECE's Devil Fruits are divided into three categories: Paramisha, Rogia and Zoo Zoo. The latter include some of the fruits with the most powerful powers, such as the Ancestral and Mythological Zoo Zoos. In one of these subcategories is the Fruit of the Kaido devil, the powerful emperor capable of transforming himself into a big blue dragon.

As has been seen previously, the characters of ONE PIECE who own a zoo zoo are able to use it to change into two forms: animal form and hybrid form. In the first they completely take the form of the reference beast, while in the second they embody a more anthropomorphic version. And so far the hybrid version of the Kaido fruit has not yet been seen.

Waiting for Eiichiro Oda to decide to show it in ONE PIECE, a fan has decided to imagine it, sharing the results on Instagram. The designer Brvnofrancisco has prepared the drawing you see below, with Kaido halfway between a human version and a draconic one. The blue scales stand out in the light of the blue flame that burns on the tail, while the red tattoo stands out on the left arm. The horns recall those of the animal of Chinese origin, as well as the legs that end with two claws standing.

As you imagine it hybrid form of Kaido? And do you think the design in question can get close enough? In the anime, the transformation of Kaido was recently shown with a clash with Luffy on the island of Wanokuni.