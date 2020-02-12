         'The Hunt' revives after its controversial cancellation with a new release date and a new trailer

Share it:

Perhaps, following the cinematic panorma, one of the news that pissed me off most of the past 2019 was the cancellation of the premiere of 'The Hunt'; the controversial Blumhouse Productions movie that should have been launched on September 27 and that he stayed in the fridge after a wave of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton.

The film, directed by Craig Zobel —Director of 'Compliance', which I can not recommend anymore – and co-written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof, and the horny human hunt on which it turns, raised blisters in certain North American sectors —Including President Trump. Luckily for the rest of mortals, they will have to resign themselves.

Finally, Universal Pictures has decided to give 'The Hunt' a second chance, which It will finally premiere on March 13 in US movie theaters; And what better way to celebrate it than with a new trailer and a poster loaded with sneer that includes different phrases poured on "the most commented movie of the year" which, coincidentally "is one that nobody has seen."

Although the film does not seem to revolutionize the genre, and beyond the morbidity created by the controversy, I must admit that I really want to throw the glove. While we wait for one spanish premiere date, here I leave the new breakthrough to open your mouth.

New poster of 'The Hunt'