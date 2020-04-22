Entertainment

The Hunger Games prequel has a movie in the works

April 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Last year we learned that at Lionsgate there was an intention to retake the franchise The Hunger Games adapting the novel by Suzanne Collins that serves as a prequel to this universe, titled Ballad of singing birds and snakes. Now its production is official.

Suzanne Collins’s novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes set to be published May 19.

The studio has confirmed that they are going to work on this film and that director Francis Lawrence will take over again after directing the last three installments of the original saga. Nothing is known of the cast or the release date at all.

The novel will be published thanks to Scholastic in physical, digital and as an audiobook in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on May 19 of this year.

The official synopsis of the film tells us the following:

"The film will focus on Coriolanus Snow at the age of 18, long before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem. The young Coriolanus is handsome and charming and although the Snow family has been through difficult times, he sees an opportunity to change his luck when he is chosen to be a mentor at the Tenth Hunger Games … but soon his enthusiasm fades when he is assasaplanded the task of mentoring the tribute girl who represents the impoverished District 12"

Collins will write for the film and be present as an executive producer. Oscar-winning Michael Arndt will adapt the script for the big screen. She has already worked on the second movie and others like Toy Story 3 and Little Miss Sunshine.

Producer Jacobson is back to produce this installment with Color Force partner Brad Simpson.

"Suzanne's new book has been worth the wait. It offers everything fans could hope for and want from The Hunger Games as it explores new territories and introduces a whole new range of characters."said Joe Drake, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

