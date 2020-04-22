         'The Hunger Games': Francis Lawrence to return to direct youth dystopia prequel

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shortly after the announcement of the literary prequel to 'The Hunger Games' by Suzanne CollinsLionsgate launched its film adaptation and we now know that Francis Lawrence, whoever directed all the sequels of the film franchise will return to direct the prequel called 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

The ballad of songbirds and snakes

Based on her new novel for the Scholastic publishing house the author Suzanne Collins, which will be available for sale on May 19, will co-write the script with Michael ArndtThe story will take place 64 years before the events seen in the trilogy of 'The Hunger Games' and will tell the beginning of the gruesome competition in Panem.

The film will focus on Coriolanus Snow at the age of 18, long before he became the tyrannical president of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and although the Snow family has fallen into hard times. He soon sees the possibility of a change in his luck when is chosen to mentor the tenth Hunger GamesAlthough his euphoria fades when he is assigned to be the tribute mentor of the impoverished District 12, a girl.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson They will be back in production, but no casting has been done yet as pre-production is expected to resume. after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. Lionsgate adapted the original Collins trilogy 'The Hunger Games' into four feature films that grossed nearly 3 billion dollars worldwide. We wouldn't be surprised if he went back to the first edition of the games for another new prequel.