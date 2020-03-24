The Hunger Games, Districts in the United States

Share it:

It's been just over eleven years since Suzanne Collins public 'The Hunger Games’, The idea that would make her the adolescent literary phenomenon of the moment, or at least the worthy rival of Stephenie Meyer and his 'Twilight’. Soon after they would arrive ‘On fire’(2009) and‘Mockingjay’(2010), but the real madness was unleashed when Lionsgate decided to take advantage of it and released the profitable‘The Hunger Games’(Gary Ross) in 2012.

With Jennifer Lawrence the absolute star, it was the perfect move by the industry to finish throwing his new favorite star. After discovering a solvent talent while learning to move in front of a camera in ‘The Bill Engvall Show’(James Widdoes, Shelley Jensen, 2007), Lawrence showed he was serious about‘Away from the scorched earth’(Guillermo Arriaga, 2008) and‘Winter's Bone’(Debra Granik, 2010). Hollywood listened to him and, after ‘X Men First generation’(Matthew Vaughn, 2011), he decided to award her with‘The good side of things’(David O. Russell, 2012) and his own franchise.

So we come to ‘The Hunger Games’(Gary Ross, 2012) and, of course,‘The Hunger Games: On Fire’(Francis Lawrence, 2013),‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’(Francis Lawrence, 2014) and‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’(Francis Lawrence, 2015).

In the dystopian world of Collins, the post-apocalyptic nation in which the protagonist lives is divided into numbered districts that offer different services. From the luxurious first district to the depleted thirteenth, each sum in the numbering represents a serious cut in the opportunities that its inhabitants find to survive.

In the middle of the North American quarantine to stop coronavirus infections, a Twitter user has shared a map of the country divided into districts that has entertained users in the afternoon.